Author Irene Baron to be Featured on Close Up Radio

ZANESVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can intuition and telepathy be used as a resource to keep us safe? Can telepaths identify terrorists determined to destroy the world with nuclear weapons before it’s too late?

The United States government and military keep an open mind as to what people are capable of in this world. If people with remarkable abilities do exist, they must be identified, studied and prevented from working against our national security interests.

Irene Baron is the author of Mindreacher, a geopolitical sci-fi thriller that blends current and future technology with paranormal activity and examines how telepathy could be used in future combat situations.

“I wanted to write something that would not only bring people joy and pleasure but also stimulate conversation because about ideas rarely considered before,” says Baron.

Mindreacher follows former SEAL, Major Jon Coulter, ordered to work with an innocent female telepath to find a mindreacher who can identify terrorists. The novel traverses several countries as the pair evades assassins from terrorist groups around the world.

Baron began her career as an Information Specialist under contract to the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Advanced Research Projects Agency, Research & Development Center-Thailand where she worked during the Vietnam War. It was through this experience that she began collecting the data and information to develop what would become Mindreacher.

“The Mindreacher is a work of speculative fiction but the science is comprehensive. I simply fictionalized it to get the information out there,” explains Baron. “You won't be able to tell if it's fact or fiction. Readers will wonder: ‘Is this really going on or not?’”

According to the author, several governments are doing research right now on psychic abilities. She said, “The next book in the series: Mindreacher: The Galapagos Incident, involves Major Coulter, the telepath, and the United States Navy in another action-packed and thought-provoking thriller.”

For more information, visit https://mindreacher.net/ and https://irenebaron.com/



