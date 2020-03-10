NASDAQ: REAL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against the RealReal, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in NASDAQ: REAL shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ: REAL), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On November 25, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against The RealReal over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement that was issued in connection with RealReal's June 2019 initial public stock offering (the "IPO") featured allegedly false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the Company's employees received little training on how to spot fake items, that the Company's strict quotas on its employees exacerbated product authentication issues, that consequently, the potential for counterfeit or mislabeled items to make it through Company's authentication process was higher than disclosed, and that as a result, defendants' statements about RealReal's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

