Elan Gardens And Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania Select Somatix AI-Powered Remote Patient Monitoring To Ensure The Well-Being Of Their Residents  

Solution features patented real-time gesture detection technology

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Somatix® Inc., an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company which provides a Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solution to healthcare providers, is pleased to announce that Elan Gardens, a personal care facility in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania, and Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, a leading provider of short-term rehabilitation and long-term skilled nursing care, have selected its SafeBeingä platform to ensure the well-being of their residents. Somatix SafeBeing enables caregivers to continuously monitor and analyze seniors' daily routines in real-time using an enterprise dashboard, smartband, user mobile app, and a caretaker/family app. The Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania and its affiliated organizations are committed to develop and deliver customer-centric health and supportive programming and services to enhance the quality of life of older adults.



SafeBeing utilizes patented gesture detection technology, machine learning, and advanced analytics to detect hand movements and report on activities and events such as walking, sleeping, drinking, falling, smoking, wandering and a variety of insights and predictive analytics. By monitoring these activities through SafeBeing, healthcare providers can detect variations in activities that may be cause for concern, and trigger reminders to users and alerts to caregivers and family members.

“We are very excited to be using the Somatix SafeBeing platform to help support the care and well-being of our residents at both Elan Gardens and Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania,” said Mark D. Weiner, CEO of Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania. “The ease of use of the software, and no hardware installation, coupled with versatile wearable technology in the form of a band for our residents, made adopting the technology a quick and easy process. Not only will our residents and caregivers have additional peace of mind, but family members will also have the ability to use the technology to check in on their loved ones.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Elan Gardens and Jewish Home, which prioritize serving the individual needs of their residents while enabling them to retain their independence and lifestyle,” said Eran Ofir, CEO of Somatix. “Use of the SafeBeing platform will enable caregivers to perform their duties more efficiently and effectively while also enhancing the privacy residents enjoy without compromising their quality of care.”

About Somatix

Somatix® is a provider of wearable-enabled, AI-powered Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions for healthcare providers. Somatix serves elderly care facilities, hospitals (monitoring discharged patients), and substance abuse rehabilitation centers. Its cost-effective platform uses patented gesture detection technology, machine learning algorithms and advanced analytics to remotely and passively analyze user's movements, activities and events in real-time such as walking, sleeping, drinking, falling, medication-intake, smoking and more. This data delivers important clinical insights to healthcare providers, helping them maintain continuous contact with and improve the well-being of those under their care. For more information, please visit www.somatix.com and follow LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Elan Gardens

Located in Clarks Summit in Northeastern Pennsylvania, the mission of Elan Gardens is to offer a supportive residential environment dedicated to maintaining each individual’s strengths, abilities, and autonomy while providing the resources to further enhance the quality of their lives. More information on Elan Gardens can be found at www.elangardens.org .

About Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania

Located in Scranton, the mission of Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania is to provide high quality care, dignified and compassionate services to all residents in need of long term care, as well as to provide enriching experiences to older adults through a broad range of housing and support services that reflect the spiritual, social, and cultural values of their tradition. The mission would include collaboration with other agencies and potential partners to accomplish stated goals. The vision is to support the Jewish Home’s campuses and to develop other locations that support seniors in their quest to age gracefully, with utmost dignity while staying connected with their communities. We are a faith based nonprofit organization which is governed by a volunteer board of directors. More information on Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania can be found at www.jhep.org .

