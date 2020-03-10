STRATA Skin Sciences to Host Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Conference call on March 17

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN) (“STRATA” or the “Company”), a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, will release fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 financial results on Tuesday, March 17, before the market opens. STRATA Skin Sciences President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, and Matthew C. Hill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:30 am Eastern Time to review the Company’s progress.



Conference Call Details:



Date: Tuesday, March 17 Time: 8:30 am Eastern Time Toll Free: 877-451-6152 International: 201-389-0879 Israel: 1 809 406 247 Passcode: 13700112 Webcast: www.strataskinsciences.com

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (www.strataskinsciences.com)

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser and VTRAC® lamp systems utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and various other skin conditions.

The Company’s proprietary XTRAC® excimer laser delivers a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 35 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents, including exclusive rights for patents for the delivery of treatment to vitiligo patients.

STRATA’s unique business model leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company’s partner dermatology clinics.

The XTRAC business has used this proven DTC model to grow its domestic dermatology partner network to over 820 clinics, with a worldwide installed base of over 2,000 devices. The Company is able to offer 90% of DTC patients an introduction to physicians prescribing a reimbursable solution, using XTRAC, within a 10-mile radius of their house. The Company is a leader in dermatology in-clinic business generation for its partners.

Investor Contacts: Matthew Hill, Chief Financial Officer Matthew Picciano, Managing Director STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. LifeSci Advisors, LLC 215-619-3200 646-889-1200 ir@strataskin.com mpicciano@lifesciadvisors.com



