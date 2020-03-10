VirTra to Participate at 32nd Annual ROTH Capital Conference on March 16, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will be participating at the 32nd Annual ROTH Capital Conference. The conference is being held on March 15-17, 2020 at the Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, CA.



VirTra’s management will be holding one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with VirTra’s management, please contact your ROTH representative or VirTra’s IR team at VTSI@gatewayir.com .

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860



