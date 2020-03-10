Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on the killing of MINUSCA civilian staff member in the town of Ndélé in the Central African Republic

The Secretary‑General strongly condemns the killing of a colleague serving with the United Nations stabilization mission in Ndélé, Central African Republic, allegedly by the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) combatants. He expresses his deepest condolences to the family of the victim.

The Secretary‑General calls on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying and swiftly bringing to justice the perpetrators of this killing.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to the leadership and personnel of MINUSCA, and commends their tireless efforts to protect civilians and stabilize the Central African Republic.



