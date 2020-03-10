Cassava Starch Market Size Worth USD 66.84 Billion by 2026; Rising Demand for Functional Food to Augment Growth Globally, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key Players Covered are Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Inc, Ingredion, AGRANA Starch, The Dutch Agricultural Development & Trading Company BV, Visco Starch, Vaighai Agro, Aryan International, Psaltry International Limited, and more.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cassava starch market size is predicted to reach USD 66.84 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.50% during the forecast period. The expansion of the textile industry will simultaneously aid the expansion of the cassava starch market during the forecast period. The increasing applications of starches in the textile industry such as warp sizing, printing, cloth finishing, and others will facilitate the healthy growth of the market. As per the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. textile and apparel industry is an estimated $70 billion sector. By the value of industry shipments, it is still one of the most significant sectors of the manufacturing industry and ranks among the top markets in the world by export value: $23 billion in 2018.

In addition, the growing job employments in the textile industry in developed as well developing nations will contribute positively to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, as per the U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. textile industry generated around 341,300 jobs in the textile raw materials, yarns, fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, and other textile areas.

According to the report published by Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Cassava Starch Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), End-Use (Food & Beverages, Paper and Board, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026” the market size stood at USD 40.53 billion in 2018.





Request a Sample Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cassava-starch-market-102415







The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the cassava starch market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases what procedures and strategies, companies are currently implementing in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.

List of Best Companies Operating in the Cassava Starch Market Include:

Tate & Lyle

Cargill, Inc

Ingredion

AGRANA Starch

The Dutch Agricultural Development & Trading Company BV

Visco Starch

Vaighai Agro

Aryan International

Psaltry International Limited

Ekta International

Chorchaiwat Industry Company Limited





Get Detailed Market Insights of this Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cassava-starch-market-102415







Escalating Demand for Functional Food to Spur Business Opportunities

The surge in the number of health-conscious consumers around the world will spur demand for cassava starch, which in turn will boost the cassava starch market trends. The increasing awareness regarding the benefits of functional food such as the prevention of chronic diseases, promotes better health, and increases longevity will contribute significantly to the cassava starch market growth. Moreover, the change in consumer’s eating habits and taste preferences has impelled manufacturers to launch innovative functional food and beverages. Hence propelling the growth of the market.

Variations in Cassava Starch Prices to Hamper Market Prospects

The difference in the cost of raw materials, as the production of cassava starch, is completely on the availability and prices of raw materials. This factor is expected to hamper the growth of the market. The variation such as an increase in price, unavailability, and low-quality of raw materials will have a negative impact on the production of cassava starch. Moreover, the surge in economies will have an effect on the price of the various raw materials and other commodities, which in turn will dampen the cassava starch market revenue. In addition, the increasing prices of the raw materials will subsequently restrict the consumption of cassava starch in the forthcoming years.

High Adoption of Dietary Supplements to Facilitate Growth in North America

Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the rising consumption of functional foods and nutritional drinks in the region. The growing population and medicinal applications will contribute positively to the growth of the Asia Pacific. The market in North America stood at USD 10.90 billion and can remain dominant during the forecast period. The expansion of the food and beverage industry will bolster the healthy growth of the market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, the implementation of cost reduction techniques by key players in the region will further stimulate the cassava starch market share in North America.





Order Single User License Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102415







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Starch and Starch Derivatives Cassava Production and Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Production and Consumption Patterns of Cassava Starch- Analysis and Forecast

Global Cassava Starch Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Native Starch Modified Starch Sweeteners By End Use (Value) Food & Beverages Paper & Textile Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cassava-starch-market-102415







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Dehydrated Potato Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Flakes, Powder, Dices, Shreds, and Others), Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Distribution Channel (Food Services and Retail Channel), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026

Potato Starch Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), End-use (Textile & Paper, Food & Beverages, and Pharmaceuticals), Type (Native and Modified), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Corn Starch Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Native Starch, Modified Starch, and Sweeteners), Application (Food and Beverage, Animal Feed, Paper and Board, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Carotenoids Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product Type (Beta-Carotene, Lutein, Astaxanthin, Zeaxanthin, Lycopene, Canthaxanthin), Application Type (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Other Applications), Source (Natural, Synthetic) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Oatmeal Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Conventional and Organic), By Type (Quick/Instant Oatmeal, Steel cut/Irish Oatmeal, Scottish Oatmeal, and Oat Flour), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026



Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquids, and Powders), Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026



Meat Substitute Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Soy-based Ingredients, Wheat-based Ingredients, Textured Vegetable Proteins, and Other grain-based Ingredients), Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Other Retail Channels, and Foodservice), and Regional Forecasts 2019 - 2026



Mushroom Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, and Others), Form (Fresh Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Dried Mushroom, and Canned Mushroom), and Regional Forecast 2019 - 2026



Essential Oils Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Citrus, Eucalyptus, Lavender, Rosemary, Tea Tree, and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Sorbitol Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Liquid/Syrupy and Powder/Crystal), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography Forecast 2019-2026



Sugar Substitutes Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Aspartame, Acesulfame potassium, Saccharine, Sucralose, Stevia, Sugar Alcohols, and Others), Application [Food and Beverage (Table-top, Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, and Other Processed Foods), Pharmaceuticals, and Personal Care and Cosmetics), and Geography Forecast till 2026



Savory Ingredients Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Source (Natural, Synthetic), Product (Yeast Extracts, Monosodium Glutamate, Protein, Nucleotides), Application (Food, Animal Feed), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Probiotics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Microbial Genus (Lactobacillus, Bifiodobacterium, Yeast), By Application (Functional Food and Beverage, Dietary Supplement, Animal Feed), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies/Health Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail), and Regional Forecast 2018 - 2025



Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Red Seaweed, Brown Seaweed, Green Seaweed), By Form (Flakes, Powder, Liquid), By End User (Food and Beverage, Agricultural Fertilizer, Animal Feed Additives, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics and Personal Care), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.,

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email:

sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release on Cassava Starch Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cassava-starch-market-9645





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.