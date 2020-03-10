Fast Company Names Dolby One of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in Music for 2020

Dolby selected for creating a new way to record and listen to music

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) has been named in Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in music for its latest innovation – Dolby Atmos Music. The list honors businesses making a profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the world’s most innovative companies in music,” said Todd Pendleton, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Dolby Laboratories. “Dolby Atmos Music is a transformative experience empowering creativity and self-expression in a whole new way, redefining how music is created and enjoyed.”

Dolby Atmos Music pulls listeners into a song to reveal what was lost with stereo recordings. Listeners can discover hidden details and subtleties with unparalleled clarity. Whether it’s a complex harmony of instruments placed around a person, a legendary guitar solo that fills a room, a massive bass drop that washes over the audience, or the subtle breath a singer takes, Dolby Atmos gives music more space and the freedom to unleash every detail and emotion as the artist intended.

Dolby is working closely with artists, record labels, streaming services, and consumer electronics manufacturers to make Dolby Atmos Music experiences widely accessible. Two of the world’s largest record labels – Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group – have announced plans to release tracks in Dolby Atmos from some of the biggest names in music. Consumers can experience a growing library of songs in Dolby Atmos on Echo Studio through Amazon Music HD or on TIDAL through compatible Android smartphones or tablets. Dolby also recently partnered with Coldplay, J Balvin, Lizzo, and Post Malone – some of the biggest trailblazers in music – on a short film series showcasing their reactions to experiencing Dolby Atmos for the first time and why they believe it’s a game changing experience. To learn more about Dolby Atmos Music, visit music.dolby.com .

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020 , as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices in over 20 countries around the globe. Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences. Through innovative research and engineering, we create breakthrough experiences for billions of people worldwide through a collaborative ecosystem spanning artists, businesses, and consumers. The experiences people have – with Dolby Cinema , Dolby Vision , Dolby Atmos , Dolby Audio , and Dolby Voice – revolutionize entertainment and communications at the cinema, on the go, in the home, and at work.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with its sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Dolby, Dolby Cinema, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, Dolby Voice, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners. DLB-G

Media Contacts:

Natalia Sandin

Dolby Laboratories

+1-650-201-8814

Natalia.Sandin@Dolby.com

Cairon (Jamie) Armstrong

Dolby Laboratories

+1-530-305-2852

Cairon.Armstrong@Dolby.com

Gentry Bennett

Dolby Laboratories

+1-513-253-5033

Gentry.Bennett@Dolby.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d48e0de-c5af-44b8-ac9e-1dc2a9f99625

Fast Company Names Dolby One of the World's Most Innovative Companies Dolby has been named in Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in music for its latest innovation – Dolby Atmos Music.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.