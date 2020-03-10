WindMIL Therapeutics and Cognate BioServices Announce Agreement to Expand MILs Manufacturing Capacity

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, BALTIMORE, and MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WindMIL Therapeutics, a clinical-stage company developing marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy, and Cognate BioServices, Inc., a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the global cellular therapies industry, today announced they have entered an agreement to expand WindMIL’s clinical manufacturing capacity.



“Our clinical program with MILs, including our ongoing Phase 2a trial in non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), is growing rapidly,” said Don Hayden, chairman and chief executive officer of WindMIL. “We look forward to expanding our collaboration with the Cognate team to ensure we are well-positioned to provide MILs products to patients in our current and future clinical studies.”

The initial contract between the two companies enabled the successful completion of tech transfer and the start of clinical manufacturing in 2019. The expanded agreement will substantially increase WindMIL’s clinical manufacturing footprint at Cognate.

“We are extremely happy to be able to provide expanded manufacturing capacity to WindMIL,” said J. Kelly Ganjei, Cognate BioServices’ CEO. “WindMIL and Cognate share the same patient-focused mindset and dedication to producing products of the highest quality for patients with currently unmet medical needs. We look forward to expanding the partnership between our two organizations.”

About WindMIL Therapeutics

WindMIL Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company developing a novel class of autologous cell therapies based on marrow-infiltrating lymphocytes (MILs™) for cancer immunotherapy. As the leader in bone marrow-derived T cell therapies, WindMIL translates novel insights in bone marrow immunology into life-saving cancer immunotherapeutics for treatment of patients with both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s proprietary process to activate and expand these cells offers unique immunotherapeutic advantages, including inherent tumor-specificity, high cytotoxic potential and long persistence. For more information, please visit: https://windmiltx.com .

About Cognate BioServices, Inc.

Cognate is a dynamic, results-driven, organization focused on providing the broadest range of commercialization services to regenerative medicine, cellular immunotherapy and advanced cell therapy companies. Cognate provides a unique combination of custom services to companies across all points of clinical and commercial development specializing in mid to late stage clinical trials and supporting our clients through product scale-up into commercial manufacturing. Cognate applies the knowledge and expertise of its business, scientific and technical teams to successfully develop autologous and allogeneic products across multiple cell-based technology platforms from start to finish. https://www.cognatebioservices.com

WindMIL Therapeutics Media Contact:

Gina Cestari

6 Degrees

(917) 797-7904

gcestari@6degreespr.com

Cognate BioServices Media Contact:

James Wilkerson

Cognate BioServices

(901) 969-8981

jwilkerson@cognatebioservices.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.