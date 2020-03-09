COMMONWEALTH DAY & RIBBON-CUTTING OF THE BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION, APIA

SAMOA, March 9 - (BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION); Monday, 9 March, 2020 is Commonwealth Day, the annual celebration of the links between the member states of the Commonwealth and their shared values. The then Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, Rt Hon Boris Johnson, MP, announced at the Commonwealth heads of Government Meeting in April 2018 that the United Kingdom would open ten new High Commissions in member states of the Commonwealth, including Samoa.

Today the Prime Minister of Samoa, Honourable Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi, performed the ribbon-cutting at the new building of the British High Commission, at Lillie’s Complex building on Cross Island Road (across the road from the John Williams Building).

The British High Commissioner, H.E. Mr. David Ward, said “I am delighted that the Prime Minister has welcomed the establishment of the United Kingdom’s diplomatic presence in Samoa today. This further cements the close historic and ongoing links between our countries. I hope our countries will continue to work together to promote their citizens’ well-being and prosperity, especially in the international arena, where we share so many interests. This will include our work in the Commonwealth, and also to tackle climate change together.

The ribbon cutting will be followed by a reception at the Robert Louis Stevenson Museum, Vailima. In the presence of His Highness Tuimalealiifano Vaaleto’a Sualauvi II, the Hon. Prime Minister, Honorable ministers of parliament, distinguished guests and friends of the Commonwealth.