MindBridge announces opening of new office in London, United Kingdom

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, March 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindBridge, a leading global provider of artificial intelligence-based risk and anomaly detection solutions for the accountancy and financial services industry, today announced the opening of its new office in London, United Kingdom. This expansion positions MindBridge as the foremost global center of AI application excellence for the accountancy, audit, and financial services space.



“The decision to expand into Europe continues our strategy for growth and support into areas that are leading accountancy and financial services,” said Eli Fathi, MindBridge CEO. “Some of the world’s most sophisticated accountancy firms and thought leaders are in this region and it’s critical for vendors, industry bodies, and clients to collaborate and ensure everyone benefits from the value added by artificial intelligence.”

Since releasing its flagship Ai Auditor in March 2017, MindBridge has grown its client base into 15 countries around the world and tripled the size of its workforce. With record year-over-year growth and the application of its AI platform towards solving broader use cases with the Bank of England, Payments Canada, and Bank of Canada, MindBridge continues to expand into new markets, including corporate finance.

International Trade Minister, Graham Stuart MP, said: “London is the world-leading hub for fintech firms, offering an open, international business environment powered by global connections that offer businesses the opportunity for accelerated growth. It’s brilliant to see MindBridge is setting up in the UK as they expand their operations following a successful inward trade mission to London and Edinburgh last year. I am confident that they will flourish in London and beyond.”

“The opening of the London office signals our commitment be a trusted artificial intelligence provider in the European financial services market,” said Rachel Kirkham, Director, AI Solutions, Europe at MindBridge. “There is growing demand for AI-driven risk and anomaly detection that organizations can bring in-house without the need for deep data science and programming skills.”

The future of accountancy, and broader financial services, demands a technology-literate and data-driven workforce. Practitioners will need to evolve their skills and adopt new principles to meet the needs of changing business needs and regulations. To further this, MindBridge was accredited by the ICAEW Technology Accreditation Scheme.

Craig McLellan, manager of the ICAEW Technology Accreditation Scheme, commented: “We are delighted that MindBridge has been accredited by the ICAEW. It is the first and currently only data audit & analysis software solution provider to have gone through our rigorous evaluation methodology. With the ICAEW Technology Accreditation Scheme being the benchmark for software used by accountants in both the business and practice markets, we welcome industry and software companies in embracing a modern approach to finance and accountancy.”

About MindBridge:

MindBridge Analytics Inc. is a FinTech company headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Through the application of machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, the MindBridge platform detects anomalous patterns of activities, unintentional errors and intentional misstatements. Using MindBridge Ai Auditor, organizations across multiple industries can minimize financial loss, reduce corporate liability and can focus on providing higher value services to their clients.

About Parliamentary Under Secretary of State (Minister for Investment)

Graham Stuart MP was elected as the Member of Parliament for Beverley and Holderness in 2005. He became Minister for Investment at the Department for International Trade in January 2018.

Graham was born in Carlisle. He attended school in Scotland before going to Selwyn College, Cambridge to read philosophy and law. At Cambridge he chaired the Cambridge University Conservative Association and founded ‘What’s On in Cambridge.’ After university Graham developed a successful career in publishing and was a member of Cambridge City Council from 1998 to 2004.

In Parliament Graham:

chaired the Education Select Committee (2010 to 2015)

was Assistant Government Whip with responsibility for the Department of Health, and later for HM Treasury and the Ministry of Defence (2016 to 2018)

About ICAEW:

ICAEW is a world leading professional membership organisation that promotes, develops and supports over 181,500 chartered accountants and students worldwide. We provide qualifications and professional development, share our knowledge, insight and technical expertise, and protect the quality and integrity of the accountancy and finance profession.

