Emergency Grant Aid in response to the damage caused by Locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti

On March 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of seven million and five hundred thousand US dollars in response to the damage caused by locusts in Kenya, Somalia and Djibouti.

The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance in the area of food through World Food Programme (WFP).

The expected outcome/output of this assistance is as follows:

[Kenya]

Provision of support to 80,000 people including children aged at 6-59 months and pregnant women to prevent malnutrition and improve their nutritional condition.

Implementation of resilience building activities to 87,000 small-scale farmers.

[Somalia]

Provision of relief assistance to approx. 28,000 people to improve their nutritional condition.

[Djibouti]

Provision of support to approx.1,410 small-scale farming households through resilience building and food assistance.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by countries

Kenya：3.6 million USD Somalia：3.1 million USD Djibouti：0.8 million USD



