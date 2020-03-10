Norsk Hydro: Line Haugetraa new Head of Investor Relations in Hydro

/EIN News/ -- Line Haugetraa has been appointed Head of Investor Relations in Norsk Hydro ASA, and will, effective April 14, be responsible for Hydro’s contact with investors and financial markets.

Haugetraa comes from the position as Director in Mergers & Acquisitions. Prior to joining Hydro in 2018 she has held positions as Director in Strategy in Telenor, as Investment Manager in Capman Buyout and as Corporate Finance Analyst in SEB and Danske Bank. Haugetraa holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Miami, and a master’s degree in Economics from New York University. She will report to Executive Vice President and CFO Pål Kildemo

Haugetraa succeeds Stian Hasle, who will take on a position as Finance Director in Primary Production, effective from August.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com



