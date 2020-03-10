Vigorous Innovations Adds Health and Nutrition Podcast Series to Its Online Store

One of the nation's leading companies selling portable deep tissue massage guns for athletes is now podcasting on health and nutrition.

CROWLEY, TEXAS, US, March 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There's a saying, "health is wealth," and in keeping with that spirit, representatives with Vigorous Innovations announced today that the company started a series of podcasts on health and nutrition.

"We are excited to start the podcast series," said Justin Robinson, owner and spokesperson for Vigorous Innovations, and went on to add, "the podcast series covers a range of health and nutrition topics."

The series has so far discussed a variety of topics including chiropractic, nutrition basics, programming subconscious mind, Crossfit training, mobility tips, scientifically designed nutrition program, among others.

Robinson has interviewed leading experts on Vigorous Innovations podcasts.

In the latest podcast, Robison spoke with Dr. Jeremy Taylor, a sports chiropractor. Dr. Taylor shared quick tips with listeners about joint mobilization and recommended rolling out upper thoracics and lower back and how doing so could help activate other muscle groups.

In one of the podcasts in February, Matthew McDaniels, CrossFit coach, nutrition specialist, and firefighter was interviewed Robinson. McDaniels disclosed why he loves CrossFit. He reflected on how CrossFit helped him stave off the nursing home and stay active with his three young children.

Robison has interviewed experts such as Jason Forrest, CEO of FPG; Peyton Randall, Crossfit mentor, owner and head coach at Crossfit Burleson; Bradon Hull, Strength Coach; and Brad Love, Crossfit Coach and CEO of Mach1Foods to name a few.

Robinson highlight that Vigorous Innovations' online store empowers current and prospective customers with a wide variety of unique products. A few of those products, according to Robinson, include personal percussion massage gun, mini handheld percussion massager, ultra-quiet percussion massager, and hemp oil for pain relief.

The company recently launched the VI PRO Mini version of its percussion massage gun that eliminates the fatigue of the day and relieve the muscle soreness after exercise. In daily life, on the road, after sport.

Robinson went on to add the new professional massage gun reduces stress, pain and tissue tension to enhanced recovery, blood circulation, and range of motion.

For more information, please visit https://vigorousinnovations.com/blogs/news.

###

About Vigorous Innovations

Vigorous Innovations is a company founded on the principles of producing only the highest quality products with even higher quality customer service. Everything we do, we do for you, our valued customer.

Contact Details:

Justin Robinson

1925 Palomino Blvd

Crowley, TX 76036

United States

Phone: 682-235-9814

Source: Vigorous Innovations



