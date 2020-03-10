Join People Around the Globe for WORLD BREATHING DAY on April 11, 2020

World Breathing Day 2020! Hit the Pause Button and BREATHE. World Breathing Day 2020! Hit the Pause Button and BREATHE.

Hit the Pause Button and BREATHE. The International Breathwork Foundation and its global affiliates will be celebrating events and sharing breathwork online.

Hit the pause button and BREATHE!” — World Breathing Day

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we move into a new decade, the world seems to be carrying forward the previous decade’s unresolved issues that leave many of us feeling tense, anxious and on high alert: earthquakes; devastating wildfires; political upheavals; the rise of nationalism; a potential pandemic; and the climate emergency, to name a few.The world needs to hit the pause button and just BREATHE!!!On April 11th, the International Breathwork Foundation (IBF) and its global affiliates will be celebrating the 16th annual World Breathing Day, a global event that invites us to remember, experience, and celebrate the healing and unifying power of breath.“We all breathe, all human beings, beyond race, gender, politics and religion” says Veronique Batter, past president of the IBF and present Chair of the World Breathing Day initiative. “By celebrating this simple yet essential fact we invite more unity, inspiring peace into the world.”While there are many ways to breathe consciously, all have tremendous benefits in managing stress, reducing trauma, increasing focus, affecting self-regulation and hyper-activity, and critically and positively impacting physical, mental, emotional and spiritual health and well-being.Conscious breathing has also demonstrated to be a highly effective tool used to achieve and maintain mental and emotional balance during times of crises, and can easily be taught to groups of people in critical conditions and in emergency situations.“Consciously breathing together synchronously in large groups has been shown to fluidly create harmony, unity and connection among people gathering at events. The world could use more unity right now, so we invite you to join us in making this a reality!" says Rabia Hayek, co-founder and visionary of Do As One & Omnibreath.This year’s World Breathing Day theme, “BREATHE”, further reminds us that we all have unlimited and free access to this simple, natural, potent tool that calms our nerves, de-stresses our minds, and creates emotional stability in order for us to maximize our human potential and become not only the best we can be but also the change we want to see in the world.On April 11th, let’s hit the pause button and BREATHE!Here’s how:● Professional breathworkers and health professionals who work with conscious breathing can host an event on World Breathing Day in their communities. Register for the event here: https://forms.gle/Y1gi8R8oJBssgXb5A ● Individuals can check on the World Breathing Day website (see below) for events nearby, or simply gather with friends, colleagues, family members and neighbors to celebrate the “breath of life” together.● World Breathing Day 2020 offers for the first time an interactive, 24-hour, online, global event via Facebook Live and Zoom (see access details below). During this event, free access to the many highly effective methods of breathwork will be offered by qualified and experienced breathwork practitioners using evidence-based breathing techniques.● Go into Nature and breathe. Be with others and breathe. Connect to the Earth’s living systems, be grateful for clean air and breathe.For further information contact IBF at: worldbreathingday@ibfbreathwork.orgPost photos and videos of yourself, your friends and/or your event on Instagram and Twitter using the hashtags: #WorldBreathingDay #BreatheWBDTo register your event, or to find an event happening near you, go to: https://forms.gle/Y1gi8R8oJBssgXb5A To participate in the 24-hour online World Breathing Day event, sign up at: www.facebook.com/groups/worldbreathingday Please share, the more we are, the more we contribute to a better world.



