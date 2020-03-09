When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 09, 2020 FDA Publish Date: March 09, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Sun Hong Foods, Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Sun Hong Foods, Inc 1105 W Olympic Blvd, Montebello, CA 90640 is recalling All Cases Enoki Mushroom (Product of Korea) Net Wt 7.05/200g because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to even if it does not look or smell spoiled.

Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed (CA, TX, OR, WA, TX, IL, FL).

Stores that maybe carry our brand: (Asian Supermarket), J&L Supermarket, Jusgo Supermarket, ZTao Market, New Sang Supermraket, Galleria Market.

Enoki mushroom is packaged in a White Cardboard Box, inside has 25 count of 200g.

Enoki mushrooms are white, with long stems and small caps. They're usually sold in clusters. The affected products are sold in clear plastic bags with green panels: labeling in front of packaging will have 4 characters in korea, Enoki Mushrooms (orange front), Product of Korea, Net weight 7.05 oz/200g.

UPC 7 426852 625810

Brand name in back: Sun Hong Foods, Inc

Packaging: 7.05 oz/200g

Sold under refrigerated conditions

Sun Hong Foods became aware of this issue after notification by FDA that samples of the product tested by the State of Michigan were found to be positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

We are aware that ill persons who may have consumed the product are under investigation.

Consumers who have purchased Sun Hong Foods, Inc Enoki Mushrooms are urged not to eat and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-323-597-1112. Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM and Saturday 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM PST, Thank you.