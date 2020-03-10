iQSTEL, Inc. (OTC: $IQST) Uses $25M Acquisition Funding Towards Offer for Central American Fiber-Optic Network Company

IQST announces that it and telecom service providers has been invited to submit a RFI to acquire a controlling interesting in a fiber-optic network company.

iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) is pleased to announce that it, along with a very select group of large telecom service providers, has been invited to submit a Request For Information (RFI) to acquire a controlling interesting in a 2,300 mile aerial fiber-optic network company.iQSTEL moved from the inquiry stage to the qualification stage after receiving the recently announced $25M funding commitment from a New York-based investment bank. iQSTEL's existing Latin American infrastructure and experience positions the Company for the rapid execution of this project. This acquisition would add 2,300 miles of fiber-optic networks over high voltage electrical tower (4,500 towers) to the Company’s growing portfolio, spanning the region from Guatemala to Panama.The acquisition of a controlling interest in this fiber-optic network company is potentially valued at over $100M based upon the multi-phase plans submitted, including expansion of the existing 4G network and upgrading it to support 5G within 6-9 months. The multi-phase plan also includes completion of interconnect between Central America, Mexico and the USA within the year. The name of the acquisition target has been kept confidential at this stage do to confidentiality agreement executed as part of the acquisition process.“One of the key aspects of this acquisition is the network is aerial, significantly reducing upgrade and expansion costs compared to our submarine cables. Additionally, with the network run across the electrical towers, it will enjoy a near-monopolistic advantage over any competitors due to the regulatory and significant costs associated with duplicating it. This is a rare find and we are very excited to be a part of developing this under-served region’s network“, commented Mr. Iglesias, iQSTEL’s CEO.About iQSTEL Inc.:iQSTEL Inc. (OTC: IQST) www.iQSTEL.com is a Publicly Listed Company in US. iQSTEL is a leading-edge 21st Century Enhanced Telecommunications Service Provider offering a wide range of cloud-based enhanced services to the Tier-1 and Tier-2 carriers, enterprise market, as well as the retail market. iQSTEL through its subsidiaries ( www.etelix.com www.itsBchain.com ) offers a “one-stop-shop” for international and domestic VoIP services, SMS exchange for A2P and P2P, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, 4G & 5G international infrastructure connectivity, as well as blockchain-based payment and phone number mobility platforms to international and domestic Tier-1 carrier for VoIP, SMS, and Data.Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. 