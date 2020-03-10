HSL Championships Game 1 of 2007 Major Division - Gorillas Academy vs Saints Pro Hockey Academy streamed live on YouTube

HSL 2007 Major Championship Live on YouTube HSL 2007 Major AAA Division is accepting applications from teams from Western Canada and USA for 2020-2021 HSL winter season. Hockey Super League game is open to the public.

HSL 2007 Major is a full contact division that features top 2007 born hockey players.

The game is a showcase of the talent and skill in the HSL 2007 Major division. The Saints & Gorillas games have been excellent & we are proud to share this game with the public through this broadcast.” — Marc Kronewitt - HSL and SPHA Co-Founder

SPRUCE GROVE , ALBERTA, CANADA, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hockey Super League (HSL) is proud to announce game #1 of the 2007 Major Championship presented by Silent Ride Charters will be played at Spruce Grove's Grant Fuhr Arena, Tuesday March 10th with puck drop at 3:45 pm.Game #1 of the playoffs features the top two teams of the 2007 Major division in the Gorillas Academy (22-7-3) and the Saints Pro Hockey Academy (19-10-3). The Saints Pro Hockey Academy comes into the playoff matchup holding a slight edge in the season series with a 4-3 record against the Gorillas Academy during the regular season.“The 2007 Major division is a full-contact division that saw its athletes compete only against other athletes born in 2007. This has provided a controlled environment that has allowed them to safely learn the rules of body contact while still showcasing their skills” stated HSL and SPHA Director of Operations Steven Goertzen.Franchise owner and coach of the 2007 Major Gorillas Academy Richard Nault has been impressed with how his team has progressed over the course of the season. “We are a puck possession team that likes to use our speed and skill on the attack. Nault went on further to add, “The 2007 Major division started with an HSL mandated Checking Clinic in Banff prior to the season. From that moment and over the course of the season I have seen our athletes become more and more comfortable with body contact which has allowed them to continue to focus on improving their overall skill development.”Marc Kronewitt SPHA 2007 MAJOR Head Coach has seen tremendous development in his players over the course of the season. “We are very proud of the development of our athletes. Our depth is one of our biggest assets as every player on our roster has a lot of skill and competes hard every shift both offensively and defensively.” Kronewitt is also one of the Co-Founders of the Hockey Super League and stated, “The HSL and franchise teams provide one the best hockey development programs in the world and we are proud to see the progression of our athletes and the quality of game play at HSL Showcases. The HSL is changing the game of hockey through our focus on player development and we look forward to a great game on Tuesday" stated Kronewitt.The Hockey Super League has expanded to 61 teams in 8 Divisions during the 2019-2020 winter hockey season including three teams from British Columbia. Applications for teams across Western Canada are now being accepted and inquires can be submitted to info@hockeysuperleauge.caGame #1 of the 2007 Major Division Championship is a no charge event. If you can not attend the game will have a full professional broadcast that will be streamed live on YouTube.

HSL Championship Live Broadcast



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.