8th Annual Beach 'N Boards Fest Presented by Ron Jon Surf Shop March12-15

8th Annual Beach 'N Boards Fest presented by Ron Jon Surf Shop to feature professional board sports and beach volleyball tournament in Cocoa Beach March 12-15

COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 8th annual Ron Jon Beach 'N Boards Fest will be held at Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach March 12-15, 2020. The event offers an array of activities including several board sports competitions and demos, skate contests, a beach volleyball tournament and athlete meet and greets, among other events and activities.Ron Jon Beach 'N Boards Fest will present a wide-range of board sports in a competitive or exhibition format including surf, skate, wake and hydrofoil. The event will feature the Ron Jon/Roxy/Quiksilver surfing competitions which are among the biggest and richest pro surf contests in Florida. As well as a hydrofoil race, the Salt Life/Costa Del Mar/Bote SUP and kayak fishing tournament and the Oakley/Reef Beach Volleyball High School Challenge. The event will also include Roxy Beachy Yoga and the Quiksilver/Roxy 5K Beach Run as well as a special appearance at Ron Jon Surf Shop by world renowned artist and conservationist, Guy Harvey."Ron Jon Surf Shop is proud to present the 8th annual Beach ‘N Boards Fest," said Debbie Harvey, president and COO of Ron Jon Surf Shop. "We're thrilled to bring beach events and activities that appeal to both college students and families visiting Cocoa Beach."For a complete schedule of events and more information, visit www.beachnboardsfest.com Media seeking information please contact:Heather Lewis, Ron Jon Surf Shop, (321) 799-8880, ext. 10492020 Ron Jon Beach ‘N Boards Fest Event Schedule*Event times subject to change due to waves and weather.Thursday, March 12th• Ron Jon/Quiksilver/Roxy Surf Competitions - 7:30am-4:00pm• WJRR Live Broadcast with Dickerman at Ron Jon - 3:00pm-7:00pmFriday, March 13th• Ron Jon/Quiksilver/Roxy Surf Competitions - 7:30am-4:00pm• WJRR Live Broadcast with Mel at Ron Jon - 10:00am-3:00pm• Open Skate - 11:00am-2:00pm• Meet Salty Crew Pro Surf Athlete CJ Hobgood at Ron Jon - 11:30am-12:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo - 12:00pm• Salty Crew Grill Out at Ron Jon - 12:00-1:00pm• Kala Live Music by Ukulenny at Ron Jon – 12:00pm-4:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo - 2:00pm• RVCA Bangers for Bucks Skate Contest - 3:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo - 4:00pmSaturday, March 14th• Salt Life SUP & Kayak Fishing Tournament (at Cocoa Beach Country Club) - 6:00am-1:00pm• Roxy/Quiksilver 5K Run/Walk - 7:00am-8:30am• Ron Jon/Quiksilver/Roxy Surf Competitions - 7:30am-4:00pm• Roxy Beachy Yoga - 8:30am-10:00am• Oakley/Reef Beach Volleyball High School Challenge - 9:00am-3:00pm• Foil Surfing Races Start - 9:30am• O’Neill Mauli Ola Surf Experience – 11:00am-1:00pm• Beach Volleyball Clinic with AVP Pro, Alexa Strange – 10:30am-11:30am• Open Skate - 11:00am-2:00pm• Meet Salty Crew Pro Surf Athlete CJ Hobgood at Ron Jon - 11:30am-12:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo -12:00pm• Volcom Sea Oat Planting - 12:00pm• Quiksilver Tow-At – 12:00pm• Reef Urban Surf 4 Kids – 12:00pm• Salty Crew Grill Out at Ron Jon - 12:00pm-1:00pm• Meet Artist Guy Harvey at Ron Jon - 12:00pm-3:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo -2:00pm• RVCA Bangers for Bucks Skate Contest - 3:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo -4:00pmSunday, March 15th• Ron Jon/Quiksilver/Roxy Surf Competitions - 7:30am-1:00pm• Oakley/Reef Beach Volleyball High School Challenge - 9:00am-3:00pm• Foil Surfing Races Start - 9:30am• Ron Jon/Instaramp Kids Skate Clinic - 11:00am – 12:30pm• Meet Salty Crew Pro Surf Athlete CJ Hobgood at Ron Jon - 11:30am-12:00pm• Meet Reef Pro Beach Volleyball Athlete Alexa Strange at Ron Jon -12:00pm-1:00pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo -12:00pm• Salty Crew Grill Out at Ron Jon - 12:00pm-1:00pm• RVCA Bangers For Bucks Skate Contest Intermediate Kids 15 & Under - 1:30pm• Billabong Wakeboard Demo -2:00pm• Foil Surfing Final Race - 3:00pm• Foil Surfing Awards Ceremony - 4:00pm

Ron Jon Beach 'N Boards Fest 2019 Recap Video



