NKMax America to Present at Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe 2020

/EIN News/ -- SANTA ANA, Calif., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKMax America, a biotechnology company harnessing the power of the body’s immune system through the development of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Paul Song, Vice Chairman and Chief Medical Officer of NKMax America, will present at Cambridge Healthtech Institutes 5th Annual Combination Immunotherapy: Targeting Immunotherapy Combinations for Increased Clinical Efficacy conference taking place March 11 -12, 2020.



Presentation Details: Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2020 Time: 4:45 pm GMT Location: Hilton London Canary Wharf, London, UK Title: The Role of Autologous Natural Killer Cells in Combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Antibodies in Cancer

Dr. Song will discuss the significant role that natural killer cells play in the antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) pathway and as well as their key contribution to the overall responsiveness of tumors to checkpoint inhibitors. He will highlight NKMax America’s proprietary natural killer cell expansion/activation technology and clinical experience in ADCC and immune checkpoint-based therapy.

About NKMax America

NKMax America Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to restoring and enhancing overall immune integrity. Our proprietary natural killer cell expansion and activation technology achieves infinite fold natural killer cell expansion with greatly enhanced cytotoxicity across its autologous, allogenic, and CAR-NK products which are all derived from peripheral blood. Our first in class autologous product, SNK, is currently in a Phase I clinical trial in advanced refractory solid tumors and in a Phase I/IIa combination trial with Keytruda in Stage IV non-small cell lung cancer. The company and its commercially licensed GMP facility are headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA.

For more information on the company, please visit www.nkmaxamerica.com

