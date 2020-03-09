Top Reasons Why Spain Should Be On Your Bucket List According to Bennett Gramm Velasquez

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2018, 82.8 million international visitors traveled to Spain, which was an increase of 1.1% from 2017. Spain is home to Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Granada, and more, so it’s no wonder travelers are obsessed with visiting Spain. Aside from beautiful cities and villages, part of Spain’s charm is its culture, food, Flamenco, and soccer. Bennett Velasquez shares some reasons why Spain has to be on everyone’s bucket list.Catching a Soccer Match at Camp NouSpain might be known for Tapas, Flamenco, and Gaudi, but it’s also known for two of the best soccer teams in the world, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona. For those who are diehard sports fans, no visit to Spain would be complete without catching an FC Barcelona game at Camp Nou. If there are no matches during their stay, Bennett Gramm Velasquez points out visitors can also tour Camp Nou during the day.Eat at the Best Restaurant in the WorldFor those that consider themselves the ultimate foodies, Spain is the place to visit. Located in Girona, Spain, El Celler de Can Roca has been named the best restaurant in 2013 and 2015. Bennett Velasquez mentions it’s quite challenging to get a reservation at this top restaurant but worth it. The restaurant releases new reservations on the first of each month at midnight.Explore ValenciaAlthough many people flock to Madrid, Barcelona, or Sevilla, the city of Valencia has a lot to offer visitors. Bennett Velasquez points out that Valencia is the city of arts and science. For those who are art and science lovers, Valencia is the place to see. Most people visit the aquarium, planetarium, or catch a movie on IMAX.Experience La TomatinaIf running with the bulls in Pamplona is not your thing; getting caught in a tomato fight should be on your bucket list. Each year over 20,000 people gather in Bunol for the largest tomato fight in the world.Admire Antoni Gaudi’s WorkEven those who are not architecture enthusiasts can admire the architectural masterpieces of Antoni Gaudi. Those visiting Barcelona must check out Gaudi’s most famous works, such as the Sagrada Familia and Park Guell. Although it has taken more than 140 years, and it’s still three-quarters of the way completed, travelers can still admire the architectural style of the Sagrada Familia. At Park Guell, Visitors can spend a few hours admiring the serpentine benches, mosaics, fountains, and sculptures.Bennett Gramm Velasquez is a young traveler who has visited England, Italy, Monaco, Colorado, France, Hawaii, and many other places. He hopes to inspire others to travel the world.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.