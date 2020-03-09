Skyword Expands Executive Team to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyword, the leading content marketing software and services company, today announced the appointment of John Tawadros as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Krishna Raman as Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO).



The addition of new executive leadership reflects further investment in Skyword’s growth trajectory; the company was recently named for the second consecutive year to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list , the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

Tawadros, who previously served as COO at EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER), will oversee Skyword’s new business operations and expansion strategy. Tawadros’ 20 years of experience includes a number of successful exits in the online marketing space. Additionally, he served as a founding principal and COO at iProspect, where he built and led the Service, Technology, and Training groups.

“I’ve worked in the marketing industry for decades. When it comes to choosing partners, talent attracts talent,” said Tawadros. “With clients like Mastercard, IBM Security, Neutrogena, and Nationwide, Skyword is attracting the best in the business with their unique service model. It’s an ideal time to join Skyword, and I look forward to unlocking content marketing excellence for the entire Fortune 500.”

Raman, who previously served as SVP of Product Strategy and General Manager for Enterprise CRM solutions at Community Brands, will oversee Skyword’s product and engineering teams. Raman brings more than two decades of technology and product leadership experience to Skyword, including leading high-performance engineering and product go-to-market teams at software companies BMC Software.

“I believe in customer-first product leadership,” said Raman. “Skyword’s mission — to make it easy for marketers to tell authentic stories that establish trust and build lasting relationships — reflects that ethos. I am excited to lead the next evolution of Skyword’s software suite. Solving CMO’s biggest content marketing headaches along the way is the bonus.”

The foundation for a customer-first approach is already laid, Raman notes: Skyword’s content marketing platform—Skyword360—was recently named a leader in three categories in G2Crowd’s 2019 Grid® Report for Content Marketing Platforms, based entirely on customer satisfaction: best content creation software , best content experience software , and best content distribution software .

ABOUT SKYWORD

Founded in 2010, Skyword’s mission is to make it easy for brands to tell authentic stories that earn trust and build lasting relationships. Skyword offers its customers unique competitive intelligence and insights to build a winning content strategy — and the content marketing software, creative talent, and professional services to transform that insight into action. Today’s leading brands have created and published more than one million original stories, articles, videos, images, infographics, podcasts, and animations with Skyword.

A private company headquartered in Boston, MA with offices in Washington, D.C. and Pittsburgh, PA, Skyword and its talented pool of freelance creatives are dedicated to telling stories that resonate with audiences and inspire them to act. Visit skyword.com to learn more or email learnmore@skyword.com .

Kara Burney

Phone Number: 2109122475

Email: kburney@skyword.com





