Global Position Sensor Market is Expected to Reach USD 7.8 Billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 8.3% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global position sensor market is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Industry Insights by Type (Linear Sensor and Rotary Sensor), by Application (Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, and Test Equipment), by Contact Type (Contact and Non-Contact), by End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Electronics, Healthcare, and Others)

Increasing demand for automation in manufacturing as well as other industries in the years to come will boost the demand of position sensors. Industrial robotics adoption requires use of large number of sensors including position sensor for better performance. This will act as an opportunity for the global position sensor market in near future.

Manufacturing sector segment held the largest share in the position sensor market in 2019

On the basis of end-user industry industry, the market is segmented into manufacturing, automotive, aviation & aerospace, electronics, healthcare, and others. Manufacturing sector is expected to account the highest market share in current year. However, automotive and consumer electronics are industries expected to grow at fastest rate during the forecast period.

Explore key industry insights in 63 tables and 40 figures from the 171 pages of report, “Global Position Sensor Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Type (Linear Sensor and Rotary Sensor), by Application (Machine Tools, Robotics, Motion Systems, Material Handling, and Test Equipment), by Contact Type (Contact and Non-Contact), by End-User Industry (Manufacturing, Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Electronics, Healthcare, and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, Europe is the largest position sensor market with large number of robotics integration in the manufacturing industry. Besides, the region is home to some of the major automotive manufacturers, this will further up surge the growth of the position sensor market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global position sensor market are Honeywell International Inc., SICK AG, ARMS AG, TE Connectivity Ltd., MTS Systems, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Bourns, Inc., and Allegro MicroSystems, LLC.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the type, rotary position sensor segment captures higher market share in 2019.

Of all the contact type, non-contact type sensor accounted for the foremost share in the position sensor market in 2019.

Among all the application, the machine tools segment accounted for a foremost share in the position sensor market in 2019.

Of all end-user industry industry, manufacturing sector is expected to account the highest market share in current year.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global position sensor market on the basis of type, contact type, application, end-user industry, and region.

Global Position Sensor Market Coverage

Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Linear Sensor

Rotary Sensor

Contact Type Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Contact

Non-Contact

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Machine Tools

Robotics

Motion Systems

Material Handling

Test Equipment

End-User Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Manufacturing

Automotive

Aviation & Aerospace

Electronics

Healthcare

Other

Geographical Segmentation

Position Sensor Market by Region

North America

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Type

By Contact Type

By Application

By End-User Industry

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

