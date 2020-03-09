Apply for Funding Opportunity to Advance Integration of Hydrogen and Nuclear by June 30

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) and Nuclear Energy (NE) Offices are joining efforts to identify innovative solutions that integrate hydrogen and nuclear power through a new cycle of DOE’s U.S. Industry Opportunities for Advanced Nuclear Technology Development Funding Opportunity. Together, the two DOE offices are funding up to $21 million under this opportunity to develop technologies that leverage and optimize synergies between nuclear and hydrogen and align with DOE’s mission to enable energy security, resilience, and affordability for the American people.

This funding opportunity consists of DOE review and project selection cycles three times per year over multiple years. Today’s announcement is part of this year’s second application cycle, which runs from February 29 to June 30, 2020. The focus is on hydrogen and nuclear energy integration, including coupling nuclear power and hydrogen production technologies to optimize electrical demand on the grid and provide additional sources of revenue for both industries.

This opportunity supports the H2@Scale initiative led by EERE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Program, which envisions affordable hydrogen production, storage, transport, and use across multiple applications. Efforts under H2@Scale are helping identify new markets and opportunities beyond transportation for hydrogen to provide added value.

Apply for this funding opportunity by June 30, 2020.