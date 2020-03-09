Global Security Policy Management Market is Expected to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2025, Observing a CAGR of 11.0% during 2020–2025: VynZ Research

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global security policy management market is expected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.



Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Application (Network Policy Management, Compliance and Auditing, Change Management, and Vulnerability Assessment), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Government, and Others)

There is a gradual shift of security policy management from regular model to hybrid network Model. Further, government and other regulatory bodies are constantly asking organizations to implement required security policies. This will act as an opportunity for the global security policy management market in near future.

BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025

On the basis of industry, the market is bifurcated into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, manufacturing, energy & power, government, and others. BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025 and further grow at fastest rate due to large set of data exchange on regular basis.

Explore key industry insights in 65 tables and 40 figures from the 177 pages of report, “Global Security Policy Management Market Analysis and Forecast to 2025 - Industry Insights by Component (Solution and Services), by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises), by Application (Network Policy Management, Compliance and Auditing, Change Management, and Vulnerability Assessment), by Industry (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Manufacturing, Energy & Power, Government, and Others)”

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America is the largest security policy management market being early adopter of the technology and large number of IT companies residing in the region. Besides, the region is very much inclined towards implementation of required security regulations and compliance. As a result, North America security policy management market will keep on growing in the years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global security policy management market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, McAfee, LLC, HelpSystems, LLC, AlgoSec, Juniper Networks, FireMon, LLC, and Tufin.

Key Takeaway from the Report:

Among all the component, solution segment captures highest market share in 2019.

Of all the organization size, large enterprises accounted for the foremost share in the security policy management market in 2019.

Among all the application, the network policy management segment accounted for a foremost share in the security policy management market in 2019.

Of all industry, BFSI and IT & telecom are the sectors expected to account the highest market share by 2025.

The Report Offers:

Historical market estimate for the years 2015–2019 and forecast for the years 2020–2025

Insight on current market trends, market dynamics, key opportunities and major challenges in the industry

Market insights by in-depth segmentation with industry dynamics.

Competitive analysis and benchmarking of the industry leaders and their product offerings

Profiles of leading players and innovators, their financial overview and product portfolio

Analysis of key industry trends and recent developments

Value chain analysis and distribution channel analysis with opportunity assessment

Market share analysis of major players

The report provides the market value for the base year 2019 and a yearly forecast till 2025 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global security policy management market on the basis of component, organization size, application, industry, and region.

Global Security Policy Management Market Coverage

Component Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Solution

Services

Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Application Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

Network Policy Management

Compliance and Auditing

Change Management

Vulnerability Assessment

Industry Insight and Forecast 2015 – 2025

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Energy & Power

Government

Other

Geographical Segmentation

Security Policy Management Market by Region

North America

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

By Component

By Organization Size

By Application

By Industry

By Country – Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Other Countries

