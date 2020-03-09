Andrew Jones Auctions will hold important back-to-back auctions the weekend of March 21-22 in downtown Los Angeles

Late Roman mosaic panel of an urn, probably 4th century C.E., 25 ½ inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). Etruscan terracotta votive head mounted on a stand, overall 12 inches tall (est. $2,000-$4,000). Pair of Vhernier diamond and 18k gold ear clips with an estimated total diamond weight of 1.75 carats; signed Vhernier, no. 208, with Italian assay marks (est. $4,000-$6,000). Tony Duquette carved ruby in fuchsite, emerald, diamond and 18k gold brooch, 2 ¾ inches by 1 inch, signed Tony Duquette (est. $2,500-$3,500). Kashmiri gilt bronze figure of seated Buddha with inlaid silver eyes, possibly 12th century AD, 4 ¼ inches tall (est. $10,000-$12,000).

The DTLA Collections & Estates auction on March 22 will feature a vast selection of market fresh furnishings, decorations and accessories, all enticingly priced

On the heels of our successful Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction auction, we are thrilled to bring more affordable, equally chic antiques, art and décor from the same collections. ” — Andrew Jones

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andrew Jones Auctions’ DTLA Collections & Estates auction on Sunday, March 22nd, will feature a vast selection of market fresh furnishings, decorations and accessories, all enticingly priced. The sale will be held online and in the gallery at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles, starting promptly at 10:30 am Pacific time.The auction will feature over 500 lots of important antiques and fine art. Andrew Jones Auctions will be the place to find unique, fun, quirky and out-of-the-ordinary accessories and furnishings, as well as luxe décor and statement pieces for the home, loft, gallery and retail space. Interior designers will be able to re-design a room or an entire home in an affordable, sustainable way.The day before, on Saturday, March 21st, at 1 pm Pacific time, an UnReserved on Main St. auction will be held, with hundreds of lots to be sold without estimate or reserve. Starting bids will be just $10, to in-room clients only. Offered will be market fresh property from the same collections and estates, including fine art, furnishings, jewelry, silver, vintage décor and fine accessories. All bidding will be in the room or absentee; no online or phone bidding is allowed.“On the heels of our wildly successful Collections Curated by Designers of Distinction auction last month, we are thrilled to bring more affordable, equally chic antiques, art and décor from the same collections and some new ones as well,” said company president and CEO Andrew Jones. He added, “The addition of fine jewelry will make these two days of sales even more exciting.”The DTLA Collections & Estates auction will feature fine art, antiques, Asian works of art, design, decorations, fine jewelry, accessories, vintage and limited edition bindings and vintage finds from local private sources, including property from two private Beverly Hills collections: one curated by Hendrix Allardyce and the other the collection of Yasuko and Maury Kraines, with furnishings curated by Kalef Alaton.Also up for bid will be property from the Bobby Burns family, property from the estate of Edward and Mildred Lewis of Bel Air, property from the estate of Pat and Jerry Epstein, residences decorated by James Lumsden, property from the Estate Francis A. Martin III of San Francisco curated by Steven Volpe, property from Donna Livingston Design in Los Angeles and the collection of Bryan Reitter Designs.Antiquities to modern design and everything in between will also be on offer in the DTLA Collections and Estates sale, including a late Roman mosaic panel of an urn, probably 4th century C.E. (est. $2,000-$4,000); and an Etruscan terracotta votive head (est. $2,000-$4,000). A Kashmiri gilt bronze figure of seated Buddha with inlaid silver eyes, possibly dating to the 12th century AD (est. $10,000-$12,000) is an anticipated top lot in the Asian works of art section.An Art Deco style silvered wood console table based on the model formerly in the collection of Nelson and Happy Rockefeller (est. $800-$1,200) is an interesting counterpoint to the early 19th century Chinese Export black and gilt lacquer games table (est. $1,200-$1,800). Elegant seat furniture by McGuire, Rose Tarlow and others with upholstered in rich fabrics like Fortuny silk and Mozart velvet will add color and style, like a pair of Louis XV style paint decorated fauteuils from the second half of the 20th century (est. $800-$1,200).Historic signed documents from the likes of the Marquis de Lafayette, Benjamin Disraeli, Calvin Coolidge and others highlight the books and manuscripts offerings, which also include first edition collections from legendary authors Ernest Hemingway, John Steinbeck and Jack London.A range of fine art will include California plein air works from Charles Muench, modern pieces from the likes of Jim Morphesis, Gene Logan and Fritz Scholder, ceramics by Peter Shire and photo prints by Frank Gehry, including a plate from Walt Disney Concert Hall portfolio, 2003 (est. $600-$1,000). All these will add artistic breadth to the auction.Fine designer jewelry and watches from Audemars Piguet, David Yurman, John Hardy, Judith Ripka, Rolex, Tiffany & Co. and others, in a wide array of price points, will entice buyers. A pair of Vhernier diamond and 18k gold ear clips (est. $4,000-$6,000) are statement pieces. A whimsical and colorful Tony Duquette carved ruby in fuchsite, emerald, diamond and 18k gold brooch (est. $2,500-$3,500) is another highlight, along with a striking cultured pearl, amethyst, diamond and 18k gold necklace (est. $2,000-$3,000).For those unable to attend in person, online bidding for the DTLA Collections & Estates sale will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com and Invaluable.com. Public previews will be held March 19th thru 21st, from 10-5. Start times for the auctions will be 1 pm on Saturday, March 21st and 10:30 am on Sunday, March 22nd. All times quoted are Pacific. Telephone and absentee bids will also be accepted for the DTLA Collections & Estates auction.Andrew Jones Auctions opened in summer 2018 and is the only full-service fine art and antiques auction house in downtown Los Angeles. The staff has a wealth of knowledge and international experience, having worked for many years at major auction houses in America and Europe, scouring property from across North America. The firm’s auctions are diverse and eclectic and feature fine items in many collecting categories spanning Antiquity through the 21st century.For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Saturday, March 21st UnReserved on Main St. auction and the Sunday, March 22nd DTLA Collections & Estates auction, please visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #



