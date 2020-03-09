Celebrate the sweet start to March Break at Sugar Shack TO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tap into your inner Canadian at Sugar Shack TO, presented by Redpath, and enjoy a weekend of sweetness, just in time for March Break.



WHEN

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, March 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

WHERE

Sugar Beach – 11 Dockside Drive, Toronto, M5A 1B6

WHAT

Two Sugar Shacks serving up delicious Ontario maple taffy from Muskoka Lodge.

A variety of maple-infused eats including maple glazed donuts, maple buffalo poutine, maple bacon butter tarts, maple Szechuan fried chicken sandwiches, maple glazed tacos, maple stuffed cookies and much, much more!

Interactive ice activities for kids presented by Menkes including Plinko, beanbag toss and ice building blocks.

Lumberjack show by Tim Burr, the Circus Lumberjack

Live entertainment on the Bayside Village stage with performances by The Great Canadian Fiddle Show and the talented Mark LaForme Band.

Hot chocolate and a fun ice photo frame from Redpath Sugar.

Warming areas with fire pits and a maple sugaring demonstration.

Sweet giveaways from Waterfront Toronto, Kerr’s candy and the upcoming Warner Bros. movie SCOOB!

Free general admission

Sugar Shack TO 2020 partners include: Redpath Sugar, Billy Bishop Airport, Menkes, Tridel, Hines, First Capital, Waterfront Toronto, Waterfront BIA, Bell Media, porter and Westin Harbour Castle. For more information, visit sugarshackto.ca and @sugarshackto.

ABOUT WATER’S EDGE FESTIVALS & EVENTS

Water’s Edge Festivals & Events (WEFE) is an Ontario not-for-profit organization created in 2011 with a mandate to promote Toronto as a waterfront destination. WEFE produces the annual Redpath Waterfront Festival and Sugar Shack TO. Past projects have included the pan-provincial TALL SHIPS 1812 Tour (2013) and the ONTARIO 150 Tour (2017).



REDPATH SUGAR

Redpath Sugar has been crafting sugar in Canada since 1854 and has been an integral part of Toronto’s waterfront for more than 60 years. With over 300 employees, Redpath is proud to provide high quality sugar products across Canada, through grocery stores, restaurants, foodservice outlets and to food manufacturers. www.redpathsugar.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55c5850f-9f86-4414-9472-015ec695d94a

