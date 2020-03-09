Infragistics Announces Free Webinar—“A New Modern Approach to Embedded Analytics” on March 12

Learn how to make complex information comprehensible

/EIN News/ -- Cranbury, NJ, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infragistics is offering a free embedded analytics webinar on March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EST for software developers, CIOs and enterprises looking for new insights on how to make complex information comprehensible through embedded analytics.

Embedded data visualizations allow businesses to quickly analyze and gain insights from internal and external data to sharpen decision-making — making it easy for your users to identify trends or see new opportunities. The webinar will show attendees how to use Reveal’s embedded analytics to deliver smarter apps that help customers make data-driven decisions.

The webinar will explain how to:

Create robust visualization in minutes

Perform advanced analytics, such as forecasting, linear regression and outlier detection

Modernize existing desktop and web applications with embedded, self-service data analytics

Embed the Reveal desktop, web and native mobile SDKs into your applications

Use in-memory application data, SaaS or on-premise data sources to create dashboards

Perform advanced analytics with R & Python to customize analytics and data visualizations

Apply pre-trained, machine learning models from AI Clouds (like Azure, AWS, Google) to your data

About the Presenters:

Casey McGuigan holds a BA in mathematics and an MBA, bringing a data analytics and business perspective to Infragistics. Casey is the Product Manager for Reveal and was instrumental in product development, market analysis and the product's go-to-market strategy. She joined Infragistics in 2013.

Brian Lagunas boasts many titles to his name besides Senior Product Owner at Infragistics. He's a Microsoft MVP, Xamarin MVP, board member of the Boise Code Camp, speaker, trainer and Pluralsight author.

As the VP of Worldwide Sales, Phil Dinsmore drives Infragistics' worldwide sales efforts for all software and services solutions. Based in Cranbury, N.J., he manages sales efforts in the U.S. as well as sales offices in Tokyo, London, and Bangalore, India. Phil received his MBA from the Rutgers Graduate School of Management.

About Infragistics

Over the past 30 years, Infragistics has become the world leader in providing user interface development tools and multi-platform Enterprise software products and services to accelerate application design and development, including building business solutions for BI and dashboarding. More than two million developers use Infragistics enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, Windows, iOS and Android devices. The company offers expert UX services and award-winning support from its locations in the U.S., U.K., Japan, India, Bulgaria and Uruguay.

