New National Poll to Be Released Wednesday: Canadian Students Not Prepared with the Skills Needed for the Modern Workplace

TORONTO, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Wednesday, March 11, Express Employment Professionals will release a new national poll of Canadian employees focused on education in Canada and its success in preparing the next generation for the modern workforce.

Conducted by The Harris Poll, this comprehensive poll reveals 80% of workers say the education system has failed to evolve to meet the needs of the workforce and examines what skills are necessary for today’s careers and those of the future. This also includes how much education employees use daily at work and the need for continual learning opportunities.

