Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Fireside Chat at 32nd Annual ROTH Conference

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) announced today that Dr. Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference on Monday, March 16th. Dr. Gruber is scheduled to appear at 4:00pm (PST) at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Orange County, California.

A high-definition, video webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available within 24 hours at https://investors.gevo.com/events--webcasts/ . The webcast will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Gevo

Gevo is commercializing the next generation of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel fuel with the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions and address the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Gevo uses low-carbon renewable resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials (primarily from non-food corn, but also sugar cane, molasses or other cellulosic sugars) and is in an advanced state of developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes. As a result, Gevo is able to produce low-carbon fuels with substantially reduced carbon intensity (as measured by the level of greenhouse gas emissions compared to standard petroleum fossil-based fuels across their lifecycle). Gevo’s products perform as well or better than traditional fossil-based fuels in infrastructure and engines, but with substantially reduced greenhouse gas emissions. In addition to addressing the environmental problems of fossil-based carbon fuels, Gevo’s technology also enables certain plastics, such as polyester, to be made with more sustainable ingredients. Gevo’s ability to penetrate the growing low-carbon fuels market depends on the price of oil and the value of abating carbon emissions that would otherwise increase greenhouse gas emissions. Gevo believes that its proven, patented technology that enables the use of a variety of low-carbon sustainable feedstocks to produce price-competitive low carbon products such as alcohol-to-jet fuel, gasoline components like isooctane and isobutanol and diesel fuel yields the potential to generate project and corporate returns that justify the build-out of a multi-billion-dollar business. Learn more at www.gevo.com .



About ROTH Capital Partners

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making service and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com or www.roth.com/occonference





