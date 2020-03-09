ABT ASSOCIATES SCORES HIGHLY IN COMMITMENT TO GENDER EQUALITY PER 2020 GLOBAL HEALTH 50/50 REPORT

Achieves Global EDGE Certification

/EIN News/ -- Rockville MD, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates, a global consulting and research firm, is rated as one of the world’s leading health organizations in its commitment to gender equality, according to the 2020 Global Health 50/50 Report, released today. The company has also achieved Global EDGE Certification, making it the first U.S. government implementing partner to meet the prestigious global business standard for gender equality across all offices worldwide.

The 2020 Global Health 50/50 Report rated 200 organizations active in the health sector on their gender- and equality-related policies and practices on performance in 10 domains, including institutional commitment to gender equality, workplace gender policy, gender of executive and board, and commitment to an intersectional approach to workplace diversity.

The Economic Dividends for Gender Equality—EDGE—Foundation certification is considered the leading global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality. In addition to assessing workplace policies and practices on gender, it audits employee perceptions. Abt is one of just 29 organizations in the U.S. to attain EDGE Certification.

“Abt Associates has long been committed to ensuring that women have equal opportunities for success,” said President and CEO Kathleen Flanagan, who joined the company 37 years ago as an analyst. "As we observe International Women's Day, we are proud of our progress in making gender equality a reality.”

This is the third report by Global Health 50/50, an initiative created to advance accountability and action for gender equality in global health. The organizations rated in the study include bilateral and multilateral development institutions, philanthropic organizations, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector. The initiative is sponsored by the University College London Centre for Gender and Global Health.

