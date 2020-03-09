SantaFe HealthCare Welcomes New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Gainesville, Fla., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SantaFe HealthCare, the not-for-profit parent company of AvMed, Haven, SantaFe Senior Living and SantaFe Village, announced the arrival of two seasoned healthcare professionals to the board of directors: Jimmy Lee and Kathy Fernandez.

“We are delighted to welcome Jimmy and Kathy to the SantaFe HealthCare board. They both have a proven track record of vision and leadership in the healthcare industry,” said Glenda Hood, chair of the SantaFe HealthCare board of directors. “We look forward to integrating their contributions into the successful execution of our strategic plans.”

“Jimmy and Kathy bring a wealth of healthcare experience and expertise and will be tremendous assets to our organization as we serve Floridians through all stages of their lives,” said Larry Schreiber, president and chief executive officer, SantaFe HealthCare.

Jimmy Lee has extensive experience in the financial and operational sector of the healthcare industry including in sales, marketing, risk adjustment, underwriting, product development, actuarial pricing and risk management. He previously held roles at several leading health benefit companies and currently advises several commercial payers, plans, systems and organizations as well as start-ups and private equity firms.

“I look forward to lending my insights and expertise to the board,” said Jimmy Lee. “I’m honored to serve and appreciate the opportunity to help SantaFe HealthCare enhance their family of preeminent, health related organizations,” added Lee.

Kathy Fernandez previously served as interim president of Haven for several months. In the short amount of time she was at Haven, Fernandez substantially advanced the hospice’s mission and business. Prior to that, she served over two decades at a premier not-for-profit post-acute care system that helped address the needs of patients with aging, complex medical conditions and end-of-life concerns.

“SantaFe HealthCare has played such a pivotal role in so many lives,” said Kathy Fernandez. “I look forward to applying my expertise in the healthcare field and making a meaningful contribution to SantaFe HealthCare’s mission,” added Fernandez.

-# # #-

About SantaFe HealthCare

A thriving, community-based family of not-for-profit affiliates, SantaFe HealthCare operates Miami- based AvMed, a health plan serving the commercial, individual and Medicare Advantage markets, Gainesville-based Haven, an advanced illness and end-of-life company, three SantaFe Senior Living communities in Florida, The Village at Gainesville, East Ridge at Cutler Bay, and The Terraces at Bonita Springs, as well as SantaFe Village, a real estate development company. From its corporate campus in Gainesville, each SantaFe affiliate owns a piece of the healthcare continuum and each collaborates to deliver service excellence to Floridians through all stages of life.

Monica Glukstad SantaFe HealthCare 305-632-2807 monica.glukstad@avmed.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.