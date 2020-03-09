Wendover Housing Partners Announces New Senior Living Community in Sanford, Fla.

Wendover set to break ground on Norton Commons Apartments, new affordable housing community for people 55+

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wendover Housing Partners , one of the Southeast’s premier multifamily housing developers, today announces plans for a new senior affordable apartment community in Sanford, Florida.



Wendover recently closed on a 4.3 acre site for the new community, called Norton Commons, and plans to break ground as early as mid-March. The site is located at 2580 Ridgewood Ave., just south of H.E. Thomas Jr. Parkway.

Designed for senior residents 55 and older, Norton Commons will be a single three-story building with a total of 68 apartments - a mix of one-bedroom, one-bath and two-bedroom, two-bath units. The apartment homes will feature open floor plans with full-size washer/dryer, kitchen island, emergency call system and walk-in closets. Community amenities will include a fitness center, theater room, activities room with kitchen, computer room and library, dog walk, as well as a community garden, gazebo with seating and outdoor grilling area.

Rent for Norton Commons apartment homes are expected to start at $708/month for one-bedroom units and $837/month for two-bedroom units.

Norton Commons will cost an estimated $15.9 million to develop; financing includes $1.36 million in low income housing tax credits from Florida Housing Finance Corporation. Slocum Platts Architects is designing the complex and Roger B. Kennedy, Inc. is the general contractor. Construction is expected to take 10 months.

Norton Commons is one of three communities that Wendover is developing in Sanford. Warley Park is an 85-unit family affordable community scheduled to open in April. It is being built specifically for the area’s homeless and will not only provide individuals and families with permanent housing, but also the necessary supportive services that will allow them to transform their lives. Monroe Landings, a 64-unit family affordable community, in partnership with the Sanford Housing Authority. The new community will replace public housing that was torn down after being deemed uninhabitable and will breathe new life into Sanford’s historic Goldsboro neighborhood. Construction on Monroe Landings is expected to begin in the next six months.

Collectively, Wendover is investing more than $45 million into the three Sanford communities.

“Affordable housing continues to be a big challenge for many people and families in Central Florida,” said Jonathan L. Wolf, President and Founder of Wendover Housing Partners. “We’re proud to be providing housing options that meet the need of several unique demographics – seniors, families who qualify for affordable housing and even the homeless. At our core is our mission to alter people’s lives for the better by providing them with a place that they’re proud to call home.”

Wendover’s Central Florida portfolio also includes Wellington Park Apartments (family affordable) in Apopka, Brixton Landing Apartments (senior affordable) in Apopka, Heritage Village Commons (senior affordable) in Longwood, and Weston Park Apartments, a transit oriented development community adjacent to the SunRail station in Longwood.

For additional information about Wendover Housing Partners, visit www.wendovergroup.com .

About Wendover Housing Partners

Headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Wendover Housing Partners, LLC is a privately held real estate development, investment and management company founded in 1995. As one of the Southeast’s premier housing companies, Wendover specializes in the development of single and multi-family homes, apartment communities, senior communities, and transit-oriented development. Wendover’s expansive portfolio of affordable and mixed-income developments demonstrates the company’s success in creating housing opportunities in a variety of economically and socially diverse neighborhoods. www.wendovergroup.com

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for Wendover Housing Partners

321.236.0102 ext. 234

hyoung@uproarpr.com



