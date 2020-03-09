China Index Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), the largest real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB168.3 million, an increase of 39.1% from RMB121.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

were RMB168.3 million, an increase of 39.1% from RMB121.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating income was RMB86.8 million, an increase of 68.5% from RMB51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

was RMB86.8 million, an increase of 68.5% from RMB51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net income was RMB74.7 million, an increase of 69.4% from RMB44.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB579.7 million, an increase of 37.7% from RMB421.0 million in 2018.

were RMB579.7 million, an increase of 37.7% from RMB421.0 million in 2018. Operating income was RMB287.6 million, an increase of 52.5% from RMB188.6 million in 2018.

was RMB287.6 million, an increase of 52.5% from RMB188.6 million in 2018. Net income was RMB245.5 million, an increase of 48.4% from RMB165.4 million in 2018.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect CIH’s strong and healthy growth trajectory,” commented Yu Huang, CEO of CIH. “In the fourth quarter, our year-over-year growth of revenue and net income reached 39.1% and 69.4% respectively, solidifying our position as a leader in digitizing China’s property service industry. I look forward to continuing this trend in 2020 with innovative technologies and value creation for our customers as we focus on empowering China's commercial property market.”

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB168.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 39.1% from RMB121.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB76.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 34.3% from RMB57.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

were RMB76.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 34.3% from RMB57.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB91.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 43.4% from RMB63.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB33.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 44.9% from RMB23.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs to support our business expansion.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB47.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 3.3% from RMB46.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.9% from RMB22.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

were RMB26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 18.9% from RMB22.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount. General and administrative expenses were RMB21.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of 11.3% from RMB23.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the one-off listing fees of RMB9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB86.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 68.5% from RMB51.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB15.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 100.0% from RMB7.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net Income

Net income was RMB74.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of 69.4% from RMB44.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results

Revenues

CIH reported total revenues of RMB579.7 million for 2019, an increase of 37.7% from RMB421.0 million in 2018.

Revenues from information and analytics services (SaaS) were RMB268.6 million for 2019, an increase of 30.3% from RMB206.2 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

were RMB268.6 million for 2019, an increase of 30.3% from RMB206.2 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers. Revenues from marketplace services were RMB311.1 million for 2019, an increase of 44.8% from RMB214.8 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in number of customers.

Cost of Revenue

Cost of revenue was RMB110.5 million for 2019, an increase of 26.0% from RMB87.7 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs to support our business expansion.

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses were RMB181.6 million for 2019, an increase of 25.5% from RMB144.7 million in 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB99.0 million for 2019, an increase of 27.4% from RMB77.7 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount.

were RMB99.0 million for 2019, an increase of 27.4% from RMB77.7 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs resulting from the growing number of selling and marketing personnel headcount. General and administrative expenses were RMB82.6 million for 2019, an increase of 23.3% from RMB67.0 million in 2018, primarily due to an increase in personnel costs to support our business expansion.

Operating Income

Operating Income was RMB287.6 million for 2019, an increase of 52.5% from RMB188.6 million in 2018.

Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses were RMB44.7 million for 2019, an increase of 49.0% from RMB30.0 million in 2018.

Net Income

Net income was RMB245.5 million for 2019, an increase of 48.4% from RMB165.4 million in 2018.

Business Outlook

Based on current operations and market conditions, management expect CIH’s total revenue for 2020 to increase approximately 20% year-over-year, which represents management’s current and preliminary view and is to subject to change.

Recent Development

Amendment to Business Cooperation Agreement with Fang Holdings

CIH and Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE: SFUN) ("Fang") decided to amend the terms of the Business Cooperation Agreement (the “Agreement”) dated May 24, 2019 in relation to CIH’s separation from Fang.

Both parties agreed to terminate the income sharing arrangement under the Agreement, where income from listing services was shared based on advertising channels, i.e., Fang’s advertisements on CIH’s commercial real estate channel entitles Fang to receive 15% of the revenues generated by such advertisements, whereas CIH’s advertisements on Fang’s residential real estate channel entitles CIH to receive 15% of the revenues generated by such advertisements. Through this amendment to the Agreement, CIH and Fang will no longer share income based on advertising channels.

Conference Call Information

CIH’s management team will host a conference call on March 9, 2020 at 8:00 AM U.S. ET (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time). The dial-in details for the live conference call are:

International Toll: +65 67135090 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 866-519-4004 / +1 845-675-0437 Hong Kong +852 800-906-601 / +852 3018-6771 Mainland China +86 800-819-0121 / +86 400-620-8038

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call from 11:00 AM ET on March 9, 2020 through 09:59 AM ET March 17, 2020. The dial-in details for the telephone replay are:

International Toll: +61 2-8199-0299 Toll-Free/Local Toll: United States +1 855-452-5696 / +1 646-254-3697 Hong Kong +852 800-963-117 / +852 3051-2780 Mainland China +86 400-602-2065 / +86 800-870-0205 Conference ID: 5142106

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

About CIH

CIH operates the largest real estate information and analytics service platform in China.1 Its services span across database, analytics, promotions and listing services for China's real estate markets. CIH serves a substantial base of real estate participants in China, including real estate developers, brokers and agents, property management companies, financial institutions and individual professionals, with an authoritative, comprehensive and seasonable collection of real estate data, complemented by a variety of powerful analytical and marketing tools. For more information about CIH, please visit ir.chinaindexholdings.com .

_________

1 In terms of geographical coverage and volume of data points as of December 31, 2018, according to an industry report prepared by Frost & Sullivan in 2019.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “is expected to,” “anticipates,” “aim,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “are likely to,” “estimates,” “may,” “should” and similar expressions, and include, without limitation, statements regarding CIH’s future financial performance, revenue guidance, growth and growth rates, market position and continued business transformation. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond CIH’s control, which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in CIH’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. CIH does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Jessie Yang

Investor Relations

Email: CIH-IR@fang.com

CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED BALANCE SHEETS i

(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”))

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 129,913 164,202 Time deposits 209,163 - Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 24,243 15,534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,566 693 Amount due from related parties 4,820 1,970 Total current assets 372,705 182,399 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 2,873 3,932 Right of use assets, net 49,595 - Total non-current assets 52,468 3,932 Total assets 425,173 186,331 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable 7,844 5,184 Amounts due to related parties 7,734 680 Deferred revenue 203,531 143,254 Income taxes payable 23,396 14,480 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 84,250 79,532 Total current liabilities 326,755 243,130 Non-current liabilities: Long-term lease liability 37,679 - Other non-current liabilities 39,757 15,496 Total non-current liabilities 77,436 15,496 Total liabilities 404,191 258,626 Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders’ equity / (deficit): Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued shares as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018: 72,475,630 and nil; outstanding shares as of December 31, 2019, and December 31, 2018: 65,762,936 and nil 500 - Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, 1000,000,000 shares authorized for Class A and Class B in aggregate, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018: 23,636,706 and nil 163 - Treasury shares (46 ) - Additional paid-in capital (132,334 ) - Retained earnings 152,419 - Parent company investment - (72,522 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 280 227 Total shareholders’ equity / (deficit) 20,982 (72,295 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity / (deficit) 425,173 186,331





CHINA INDEX HOLDINGS LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AND COMBINED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB)



Three Months Ended

December 31 Year Ended

December 31

2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues 168,291 120,997 579,650 421,024 Cost of revenues (33,940 ) (23,393 ) (110,492 ) (87,733 ) Gross profit 134,351 97,604 469,158 333,291 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses (26,370 ) (22,253 ) (99,020 ) (77,731 ) General and administrative expenses (21,160 ) (23,835 ) (82,615 ) (66,993 ) Operating income 86,821 51,516 287,523 188,567 Interest income 1,424 13 2,914 664 Change in fair value of warrants 1,786 - (1,152 ) - Gains on sale of available-for-sale investments - - - 4,842 Government grants 17 219 903 1,395 Income before income taxes 90,048 51,748 290,188 195,468 Income tax expenses (15,288 ) (7,663 ) (44,737 ) (30,048 ) Net income 74,760 44,085 245,451 165,420 Other comprehensive income / (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of nil income taxes 81 (8 ) 53 49 Total comprehensive income 74,841 44,077 245,504 165,469 Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic 0.83 0.49 2.74 1.85 Diluted 0.83 0.49 2.73 1.85 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 89,739,655 89,399,642 89,607,335 89,399,642 Diluted 90,368,070 89,399,642 89,925,689 89,399,642

_________

i The financial results prior to the separation of CIH from Fang Holdings Limited (“Fang”) have been prepared on a stand-alone basis and are derived from the consolidated financial results and underlying accounting records of Fang, as the financial results of CIH had been historically included within the consolidated financial results of Fang prior to its separation from Fang, which was completed on June 11, 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.