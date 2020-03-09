TG Therapeutics Announces Data Presentations at the Upcoming American Academy of Neurology 72nd Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced that abstracts featuring ublituximab, the Company’s novel, glycoengineered anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), have been selected for presentation at the upcoming American Academy of Neurology (AAN) annual meeting, to be held April 25 – May 1, 2020, in Toronto, Canada. Abstracts are now available online and can be accessed via the below links or on the AAN meeting website at www.aan.com .

Oral Presentation

Title: Long-term Follow-up Results from the Phase 2 Multicenter Study of Ublituximab (UTX), a Novel Glycoengineered Anti-CD20 mAb, in Patients with RMS

Presentation Date & Time: Sunday, April 26, 2020; 1:48 PM ET

Sunday, April 26, 2020; 1:48 PM ET Session Name: S5: Multiple Sclerosis: Clinical Trials and Disease-modifying Therapy

S5: Multiple Sclerosis: Clinical Trials and Disease-modifying Therapy Presentation Number: 003

003 Lead Author: Edward Fox, MD, PhD, Central Texas Neurology Consultants, Round Rock, TX

Edward Fox, MD, PhD, Central Texas Neurology Consultants, Round Rock, TX Abstract Number: 1167

Poster Presentation

Title: Baseline Demographics and Disease Characteristics from the ULTIMATE Phase III Trials Evaluating Ublituximab, a Novel Glycoengineered Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibody, in Patients with Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Presentation Date & Time: Tuesday, April 28, 2020; 8:00 – 9:00 AM ET

Tuesday, April 28, 2020; 8:00 – 9:00 AM ET Session Title: Poster Session P8

Poster Session P8 Presentation Number: 019

019 Lead Author: Lawrence Steinman, MD, Stanford University, Stanford, CA

Lawrence Steinman, MD, Stanford University, Stanford, CA Abstract Number: 4845

Following each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development, TG-1501, its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1701, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor and TG-1801, its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties about our research and development programs, including statements about our research and development of ublituximab in MS. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Among the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: the risk that early clinical results that supported our decision to move forward will not be reproduced in additional patients in expansion cohorts, with longer term follow-up, or in the MS Phase 3 program; the risk that ublituximab will not have a differentiated safety or efficacy profile from the other drugs in the class; the risk that the long-term safety profile presented thus far will not be replicated in the Phase 3 ULTIMATE program; the risk that the clinical results from the MS Phase 3 ULTIMATE program will not be positive and/or will not support regulatory approval of ublituximab to treat MS; the risk that the results from the Phase 3 ULTIMATE program will not available within the guided timelines; our ability to successfully and cost-effectively complete the MS Phase 3 trials; our ability to achieve the milestones we project over the next year; our ability to manage our cash in line with our projections, and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.