Exagen Inc. Partners with Three California Medical Groups to Offer AVISE Testing as Covered In-Network Benefit for Their Patients

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, CA, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention, today announced three large medical groups across California have contracted with Exagen Inc. to offer AVISE testing as a covered benefit for patients suspected of having autoimmune disease. The agreement provides in-network access for their physician groups to Exagen’s AVISE testing, which can facilitate improved care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, management, and therapeutic optimization of complex and incurable autoimmune diseases. The details of the agreement are confidential.

“We are excited to partner with physician medical groups who recognize the value in providing access to AVISE testing as a covered in-network benefit for their members. We expect this to have a significant impact on patients, enabling rheumatologists to improve care for anyone diagnosed or suspected of having a systemic autoimmune disease, including Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE),” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen. “We applaud the initiative of these medical groups in recognizing the value of AVISE testing and our proprietary technology to bring improved provider confidence in diagnosis and deliver insights into disease activity and therapeutic optimization that cannot be delivered by standard reference laboratories.”

With clinics across California, AVISE tests will add tremendous value to improve the health of patients in these communities. Lupus is known for being difficult to diagnose because its symptoms differ from person to person, mimic the symptoms of many other diseases and can come and go. A Lupus Foundation of America survey found that on average, it takes nearly six years for people with lupus to be diagnosed, and this partnership seeks to reduce that delay.

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on its proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products (CB-CAPs) biomarkers. Exagen’s goal is to enable rheumatologists to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including SLE and rheumatoid arthritis. For further information please visit www.Exagen.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the use of the test by California medical groups, and any potential for increased use of AVISE laboratory tests. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products and promoted therapeutics among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payers and others in the medical community; risks associated with maintaining third-party collaborations such as consulting advisors and Exagen’s performance thereunder; and other risks described in the Company’s prior press releases and in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

