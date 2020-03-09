Gladstone Investment Corporation Acquires The Maids International

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gladstone Investment Corporation (Nasdaq: GAIN) (“Gladstone Investment”) announced today that on March 4, 2020, it partnered with Dan Kirwan in the acquisition of The Maids International, LLC (“The Maids”). Gladstone Investment provided the equity and senior secured debt to complete the transaction. Dan Kirwan is a long-time executive of The Maids and will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer at closing.



Based in Omaha, Nebraska, The Maids is the franchisor of the home service brand “The Maids.” The Maids is the quality leader among house cleaning services in the industry, with franchise and company-owned locations in over 40 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

“The Maids is a brand with an outstanding legacy, established in 1979, and reputation in its market. We look forward to working with the management team and our investment partner, Dan Kirwan, to build on that foundation as The Maids enters its next phase of growth,” said Erika Highland, Managing Director of Gladstone Investment.

“With our recent successes of portfolio company exits, we are extremely excited to be adding another quality portfolio company to Gladstone Investment’s assets through this acquisition, as we expect it to produce both income for dividends to shareholders and longer term capital appreciation for capital gains,” said David Dullum, President of Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments in lower middle market businesses in the U. S. in connection with acquisitions, changes in control and recapitalizations. Additional information on the transaction can be found at www.gladstoneinvestment.com .

