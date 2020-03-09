The 2020 Strategic Playbook For The Food Industry

By: Mark Baum, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations, Chief Collaboration Officer, FMI

Perhaps you’ve heard that the food industry is experiencing a period of disruption brought on by a great number of factors. It is true, disruption has been the watchword for the food retail marketplace lately. However, I’d suggest that disruption has happened, and the food industry is now moving into an era of addressing the challenges and realizing the opportunities disruption has presented. In this period of action, it’s hard to know where to begin and which obstacles to confront as strategic imperatives. At your next boardroom meeting, what are the priorities you are going to identify and execute against?

FMI and Oliver Wyman’s annual journal publication Boardroom provides a starting point. In fact, volume 5 of the journal is a strategic playbook for the emerging issues a food retailer or supplier should be discussing in their boardrooms—that’s how we arrived at the name. Just look at the breath of topics covered in this year’s journal:

The Supermarket of Tomorrow.

Payments.

Branding.

Personalization.

Voice Activated Shopping.

Workforce Challenges and Opportunities.

Redefining Retail Jobs.

Aging and Automation.

Tariffs and Trade Policies.

Free-Rider Quandary.

Growth of CBD and Plant-Based Foods.

Food Safety and Sustainability.

We invite you to spend some time with Boardroom and help it inform your decision making and guide your company’s path forward to take advantage of the current and evolving marketplace conditions. Most importantly, please know that FMI and Oliver Wyman are your partners, providing strategic insights and direction to help ensure a successful future for you, your company, and the industry.

