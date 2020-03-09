There were 166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 168,691 in the last 365 days.

Magic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results with Record-Breaking Annual Revenues of $325.6 million - a 15% Year Over Year Increase

Operating income for the year increased 6% year over year to $33.6 million; Non-GAAP operating income for the year increased 11% year over year to $43.9 million

/EIN News/ -- OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC), a global provider of end-to-end integration and application development platform solutions and IT consulting services, announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

  • Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 26% to $90.9 million compared to $72.3 million in the same period last year.

  • Operating income for the fourth quarter increased 3% to $8.7 million compared to $8.4 million in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter increased 14% to $11.4 million compared to $10.0 million in the same period last year.

  • Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the fourth quarter increased by 13% to $5.1 million, or loss of $0.03 per fully diluted share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.06 per fully diluted share in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 were negatively impacted by accretion charges of $6.4 million and $1.5 million, respectively, with respect to change in the value of outstanding put options of redeemable non-controlling interests.

    The Company classifies redeemable non-controlling interests as mezzanine equity, separate from permanent equity on the consolidated balance sheets and measures it at each reporting period at the higher of its redemption amount or the non-controlling interest book value. The changes in the redemption value measured on each reporting period is reported as part of the retained earnings and allocated to earnings for the purpose of calculating the company’s net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders per share.

    Excluding the negative impact in the amount of charge with respect to the value of outstanding put options of redeemable non-controlling interests, earnings per share for the fourth quarter was $0.10 per fully diluted share compared to $0.09 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the fourth quarter increased 10% to $6.3 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, compared to $5.7 million, or $0.12 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the year Ended December 31, 2019

  • Revenues for the year increased 15% to $325.6 million compared to $284.4 million in the same period last year.

  • Operating income for the year increased 6% to $33.7 million compared to $31.7 million in the same period last year.

  • Non-GAAP net income for the year increased 10% to $28.2 million compared to $25.7 million in the same period last year.

  • Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the year increased by 2% to $20.3 million, or $0.26 per fully diluted share, compared to $19.9 million, or $0.39 per fully diluted share in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the year was negatively impacted by an accretion of a $7.5 million charge relating to the value of outstanding put options of redeemable non-controlling interests. The earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 was negatively impacted by an accretion of a $1.7 million charge in the value of outstanding put options of redeemable non-controlling interests.

    Excluding the negative impact in the value of outstanding put options of redeemable non-controlling interests, earnings per share for the year was $0.41 per fully diluted share compared to $0.43 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the year increased 10% to $28.2 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted share, compared to $25.7 million, or $0.55 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Earnings per share for the year were negatively impacted by $0.04 per fully diluted share compared to the same period last year as a consequence of the Company’s private placement of 4.3 million shares in the third quarter of 2018 to Israeli institutional investors.

  • Cash flow from operating activities for the year amounted to $45.9 million compared to $24.0 million in the same period last year.

  • As of December 31, 2019, Magic’s net cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term bank deposits and marketable securities, offset by short and long-term financial liabilities amounted to $97.8 million.

  • Magic is providing revenue guidance for 2020 of between $360 million to $370 million, reflecting annual growth of 10.6% to 13.6%; such guidance may be affected by the potential impact of the Coronavirus on the Company and its customers

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said:

“Magic finished 2019 on a very strong note with fourth quarter revenue reaching a record high of $90.9 million, and non-GAAP operating income of $11.4 million. For the full year, it was a strong year of execution on many fronts as we advanced our business globally, growing revenue by 14.5% year over year to $325.6 million above the high end of the annual guidance range,” stated Guy Bernstein. CEO, Magic.

Conference Call Details

Magic’s management will host a conference call on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (5:00 p.m. Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic’s results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Magic’s website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic’s shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

  • Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;
  • In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;
  • Equity-based compensation expenses;
  • The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interest effects of the above items;
  • Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions; and
  • Acquisition-related costs;

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," “look forward”, "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made based on management’s current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic® is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Noam Amir
Magic Software Enterprises
ir@magicsoftware.com


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.                
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME              
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                
                 
  Three months ended   Year ended  
  December 31,
   December 31,
  
    2019       2018       2019       2018    
                                 
  Unaudited   Unaudited      
Revenues $ 90,927     $ 72,293     $ 325,630     $ 284,375    
Cost of revenues   63,059       50,203       223,501       195,557    
Gross profit   27,868       22,090       102,129       88,818    
Research and development, net   1,962       1,297       8,239       5,696    
Selling, marketing and general
  and administrative expenses		   17,176       12,353       60,238       51,424    
Total operating costs and expenses   19,138       13,650       68,477       57,120    
Operating income   8,730       8,440       33,652       31,698    
Financial income (expenses), net   (352 )     (12 )     (1,180 )     149    
Income before taxes on income   8,378       8,428       32,472       31,847    
Taxes on income   1,977       2,186       6,874       7,071    
Net income $ 6,401     $ 6,242     $ 25,598     $ 24,776    
Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests   (54 )     (1,378 )     (3,111 )     (3,383 )  
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests   (1,226 )     (324 )     (2,221 )     (1,510 )  
Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 5,121     $ 4,540     $ 20,266     $ 19,883    
                 
                 
                 
Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to Magic's shareholders :              
Net Income attributable to Magic Shareholder's   5,121       4,540       20,266       19,883    
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests   (6,441 )     (1,489 )     (7,441 )     (1,724 )  
Net Income (loss) attributable to Magic Shareholder's after                
  accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests $ (1,320 )   $ 3,051     $ 12,825     $ 18,159    
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in                
  computing net earnings per share                
                 
Basic   48,921       48,841       48,896       46,665    
Diluted   49,021       48,961       48,994       46,797    
                 
Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable 
  to Magic's shareholders		 $ (0.03 )   $ 0.06     $ 0.26     $ 0.39    
                 
Basic excluding the impact of accretion of redeemable 
  non-controlling interest		 $ 0.11     $ 0.09     $ 0.41     $ 0.43    
                 
Diluted excluding the impact of accretion of redeemable 
  non-controlling interest		 $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.41     $ 0.43    
                 


Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information                        
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                        
                                 
    Three months ended
  Year ended
    December 31,
   December 31,
    2019   2018
 		  2019   2018
    Unaudited   Unaudited
 		  Unaudited   Unaudited
                                 
Revenues   $ 90,927   100%   $ 72,293   100%   $ 325,630   100%   $ 284,375   100%
Gross profit   29,394   32.3%   23,437   32.4%   107,886   33.1%   94,391   33.2%
Operating income   11,437   12.6%   10,020   13.9%   43,945   13.5%   39,514   13.9%
Net income attributable to 
  Magic's shareholders		   6,331   7.0%   5,773   8.0%   28,153   8.6%   25,714   9.0%
                                 
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.13       $ 0.12       $ 0.58       $ 0.55    
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.13       $ 0.12       $ 0.58       $ 0.55    
                                 


                         
MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.                    
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS                
U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)                  
          Three months ended   Year ended  
          December 31,   December 31,  
            2019       2018       2019       2018    
                                         
          Unaudited   Unaudited  
                         
GAAP gross profit       $ 27,868     $ 22,090     $ 102,129     $ 88,818    
Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology   1,293       1,212       4,972       5,046    
Amortization of other intangible assets       233       135       785       525    
Stock-based compensation       -       -       -       2    
Non-GAAP gross profit     $ 29,394     $ 23,437     $ 107,886     $ 94,391    
                         
GAAP operating income     $ 8,730     $ 8,440     $ 33,652     $ 31,698    
Gross profit adjustments       1,526       1,347       5,757       5,573    
Amortization of other intangible assets       2,129       1,380       6,988       5,754    
Change in valuation of contingent consideration                    
  related to acquisitions       -       (177 )     255       (37 )  
Capitalization of software development       (955 )     (964 )     (4,083 )     (3,666 )  
Acquisition-related costs       7       -       1,301       -    
Stock-based compensation       -       (6 )     75       192    
Non-GAAP operating income     $ 11,437     $ 10,020     $ 43,945     $ 39,514    
                         
GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders   $ 5,121     $ 4,540     $ 20,266     $ 19,883    
Operating income adjustments       2,707       1,580       10,293       7,816    
Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests                
  and redeemable non-controlling interests       (540 )     (440 )     (1,268 )     (1,513 )  
Deferred taxes on the above items       (957 )     93       (1,138 )     (472 )  
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders $ 6,331     $ 5,773     $ 28,153     $ 25,714    
                         
Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share     $ 0.13     $ 0.12     $ 0.58     $ 0.55    
Weighted average number of shares used in                    
  computing basic net earnings per share       48,921       48,841       48,896       46,665    
                         
Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share     $ 0.13     $ 0.12     $ 0.58     $ 0.55    
Weighted average number of shares used in                    
  computing diluted net earnings per share       49,021       48,961       48,990       46,800    
                         


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS        
U.S. Dollars in thousands        
  December 31,   December 31,  
    2019     2018  
  Unaudited      
         
ASSETS        
CURRENT ASSETS:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,915   $ 87,126  
Short-term bank deposits   6,996     16,881  
Marketable securities   6,600     9,913  
Trade receivables, net   96,694     90,274  
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   12,845     7,029  
Total current assets   205,050     211,223  
         
LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:        
Severance pay fund   4,013     3,284  
Deferred tax assets   2,188     1,858  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   14,956     -  
Other long-term receivables   3,587     4,727  
Other long-term deposits   2,285     1,636  
Total long-term receivables   27,029     11,505  
         
PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET   3,649     3,072  
IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND        
GOODWILL, NET   171,747     136,485  
         
TOTAL ASSETS $ 407,475   $ 362,285  
         
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY        
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Short-term debt $ 7,079   $ 8,661  
Trade payables   10,990     14,036  
Accrued expenses and other accounts payable   32,619     24,458  
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities   3,833     0  
Liabilities due to acquisition activities   3,638     910  
Deferred revenues and customer advances   8,724     4,857  
Total current liabilities   66,883     52,922  
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:        
Long-term debt   15,540     19,388  
Deferred tax liability   11,512     10,343  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   11,119     0  
Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities   11,039     94  
Accrued severance pay   4,770     3,934  
Total non-current liabilities   53,980     33,759  
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS   21,915     27,235  
         
EQUITY:        
Magic Software Enterprises equity   247,838     243,956  
Non-controlling interests   16,859     4,413  
Total equity   264,697     248,369  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 407,475   $ 362,285  
         


MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.        
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS      
U.S. Dollars in thousands        
         
  For the Year ended December 31,  
    2019       2018    
  Unaudited      
         
Cash flows from operating activities:        
         
Net income $ 25,598     $ 24,776    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided        
  by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   14,025       12,564    
Stock-based compensation   75       194    
Amortization of marketable securities premium        
  and accretion of discount   117       189    
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net   6,549       (11,367 )  
Decrease (increase) in other long-term and short-term        
  accounts receivable and prepaid expenses   9,594       (4,364 )  
Increase (decrease) in trade payables   (5,273 )     2,203    
Change in exchange rate of loans   1,895       (2,099 )  
Decrease (Increase) in accrued expenses and        
  other accounts payable   (7,673 )     1,802    
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues   2,934       (374 )  
Change in deferred taxes, net   (1,893 )     526    
Net cash provided by operating activities   45,948       24,050    
         
Cash flows from investing activities:        
         
Capitalized software development costs   (4,143 )     (3,666 )  
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,379 )     (863 )  
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash   (22,603 )     (1,218 )  
Proceeds from maturity and sale of marketable securities   3,356       4,000    
(Proceeds) Investment in marketable securities and        
  short-term bank deposits   10,043       (16,875 )  
Investment in long-term bank deposits   (714 )     (932 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (15,440 )     (19,554 )  
         
Cash flows from financing activities:        
         
Proceeds from exercise of options by employees   69       311    
Issuance of ordinary shares, net   104       34,569    
Dividend paid   (14,963 )     (13,543 )  
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests   (457 )     (69 )  
Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests   (3,395 )     (2,671 )  
Short-term credit, net       (437 )  
Purchase of redeemable non-controlling interest   (5,592 )     -    
Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash       (3,126 )  
Short term and long-term loans received   878       26    
Repayment of short-term and long-term loans   (13,624 )     (6,634 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (36,980 )     8,426    
         
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   1,261       (1,872 )  
         
Change in cash and cash equivalents   (5,211 )     11,050    
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period   87,126       76,076    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 81,915     $ 87,126    
         

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.