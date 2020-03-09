Orion LED Lighting System Technologies Fight Bacteria, Fungus, Mold & Mildew in Schools, Healthcare, Daycare, Foodservice, Fitness & Other High-Traffic Facilities

/EIN News/ -- MANITOWOC, Wisc., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) ( Orion Lighting ), a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions, including controls and integrated IoT capabilities, today highlighted its offering of specialized lighting solutions to combat bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew in high-traffic areas such as schools, healthcare, foodservice and fitness facilities, including high-risk areas such as bathrooms, waiting areas, locker rooms and other public spaces.



Orion’s ISON™ LDRMH1 LED Fixture Features Britex™ Anti-Microbial Fixture Coating, Plus an Option to Add VioSafe™ Anti-Microbial Light Technology

Orion’s solutions utilize a combination of proprietary technologies, including its Britex anti-microbial lighting fixture coating, which inhibits growth of bacteria, fungus, mold, and mildew on the lighting fixture. Orion’s Britex coating comes standard on its ISON LED Retrofit Modular LDRMH1 fixture targeted for healthcare and other at-risk facilities.

VioSafe™ Anti-Microbial White Light Technology Offers 24/7 Protection

VioSafe™, a continuous 24/7 white light disinfection option powered by patented technology from Orion partner Vital Vio, is an added option in the LDRMH1 product line. Vital Vio’s revolutionary VioSafe technology uses white light to continuously protect environments from harmful bacteria, to help keep the occupants safe. Unlike harmful UV (ultraviolet) lights which cannot be used when humans are present, VioSafe lights are harmless to humans and animals and safe for continuous 24/7 usage. VioSafe technology is installed in conjunction with conventional LED lighting systems and can be outfitted in any facility seeking continuous antimicrobial protection, as the technology integrates easily with existing network systems and controls.

The patented LDR troffer retrofit bracket system enables clean and quick installation in nearly all existing ceiling troffers that does not disturb the existing ceiling environment, limiting disruption and downtime related to debris and cleanup.

Orion CEO, Mike Altschaefl, commented, “In response to rising customer awareness of potential environmental dangers, we are raising awareness of Orion’s innovative and proven solutions for combatting a range of bio-contaminants. We believe our Britex fixture coatings and VioSafe white-light technology provide compelling solutions for high risk, high traffic environments.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion is a provider of LED lighting and turnkey energy project solutions designed to reduce energy consumption and enhance business performance and efficiency. Orion designs, manufactures, markets and manages the installation and maintenance of LED solid-state lighting systems, along with integrated smart controls. Orion systems utilize patented design elements to deliver industry-leading energy efficiency, enhanced optical and thermal performance and ease of installation, providing long-term financial, environmental, and work-space benefits to a diverse customer base, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 500.

