Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How does a controversial UN declaration affect First Nations and pipelines in Canada? New study coming Tuesday, March 10

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, March 10, the Fraser Institute will release a new study on the natural resource project approval process in Canada.



Squaring the Circle: Adopting UNDRIP in Canada spotlights a United Nations declaration on Indigenous people and how it relates to Canadian law and First Nation communities including the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on March 10 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

