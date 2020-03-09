RYAH Announces Strategic Agreement in France

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech, Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today that it has entered into a strategic arrangement with DelleD SAS, a biotech company specialized in medical cannabis in France, with an aim to participate in the French National Medical Cannabis Experimentation and ultimately, distribute the RYAH Dry-Herb Inhaler and software platform throughout the country.



The agreement entails two sequential phases of collaboration:

Experimentation phase: DelleD will submit a full proposal to the ANSM (Agence Nationale du Médicament et des Produits de Santé) with RYAH providing a comprehensive solution for the French National Medical Cannabis Experimentation. As part of the proposal, RYAH will facilitate the study by providing RYAH Dose-Measuring Inhalers, Health Canada Class I certified cartridges, and HIPAA-compliant data capture software solutions. DelleD will be responsible for the HDS data hosting, authorized cartridge filling process, QC procedures, and distribution capabilities for the experiment.

Commercial Phase: Both parties intend to execute a long-term commercial strategy in France. DelleD will be commissioned to distribute RYAH dose-controlled, dry-herb inhalers, source, fill and seal the dry herb cartridges, and provide RYAH’s dedicated, secure software to the medical community in France.

“The strategic partnership with RYAH is very important for DelleD as it allows us to propose a solution to secure the use of medical cannabis flowers by French patients during the cannabis experimentation. We would be able, through our partnerships, to fill the cartridges and make the quality control in France with flowers provided by the ANSM. For years we are engaged into French medical cannabis solutions development and this is a very promising step for patients’ safe access to medical cannabis. It would facilitate the development and evaluation of our future proprietary strains for specific conditions,” said Franck Milone Delacourt, CEO of DelleD SAS.

“This strategic partnership with DelleD is an important step to further RYAH’s presence in France and Europe as a whole. This partnership combines the strength of RYAH’s clinical IoT device and software solutions with DelleD’s product development, distribution and regulatory network capability in the country of France," said Sofiya Kleshchuk, Head of Client Relations at RYAH Medtech, Inc

Following the strategic arrangement, RYAH and DelleD will negotiate a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") during the “Experimentation Phase”, which is estimated to begin in Q4 2020. The Definitive Agreement will include the terms and conditions, economics and performance benchmarks mandatory for the execution of the “Commercial Phase”.

“This agreement advances our ambitions to provide safe, secure and controlled plant-based dosing regimen analytics to doctors, clinics and patients specific to France. We will continue to build additional strategic relationships in Europe and worldwide to expand distribution of our precise dose-measuring devices and patented AI software analytics platform,” said Gregory Wagner , CEO of RYAH Medtech.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH Medtech Inc. (‘RYAH’) is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant patient data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is relevant for clinics, doctors, dispensaries and pharmaceutical companies and Licensed Processors (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

About DelleD SAS

DelleD SAS (‘DelleD’) is a French Biotech company specialized into plants production optimization through lighting and AI, and cannabis-based medicine development. DelleD is developing with leading edge public and private laboratories, innovative extraction methods, cannabis genetic and production optimization, galenic formulations and is already performing a pre-clinical trial in oncology. DelleD is also working on a clinical trial to be started in 2021. With his vertical integrated approach, DelleD is in contact with Ministry of Agriculture since 2017 to perform R&D on cannabis plants and to install his French excellence R&D center to develop his IP portfolio and provide innovative medical cannabis-based products.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; ‎the benefits of RYAH’s user-generated, HIPAA-compliant data; the success of its launch in Europe; RYAH’s plan to roll-out several other clinical delivery mechanisms; the results users may receive from using RYAH products; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; legal and regulatory risks inherent in the cannabis industry; risks relating to the regulatory landscape in certain countries and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks; risks relating to anti-money laundering laws and regulation; other governmental and environmental regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; risks related to proprietary intellectual property and potential infringement by third parties; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks associated to cannabis products manufactured for human consumption including potential product recalls; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Sofiya Kleshchuk

Client Relations

+1 917 210 0543

Invest@ryahgroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ad8cc58-e6ae-4ef3-9eee-e920df0d7ee6

