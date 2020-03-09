Condition Monitoring Equipment Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Condition Monitoring Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market is accounted for $1.70 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $3.28 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth are rise in smart factories to protect the expensive machinery against any damage. However, unpredictable maintenance time frame and up gradation of outdated equipment hampering the market growth. Furthermore, rising demand of wind energy, wind turbines are remotely operated and are exposed to harsh and variable weather conditions are growing opportunities for the market.

Condition monitoring is the monitoring process of a set of conditions in machines. It is used to recognize significant change to indicate the fault. This is one of the major components of predictive maintenance. The condition monitoring allows scheduled maintenance and other actions to be taken so as to avoid failure. This equipment is used in rotating equipment and different types of machinery which includes electric motors, pumps, and presses. To identify the problems and preventing problems, machine conditioning equipment is one of the most effective maintenance tools.

Based on sensors and signals, accelerometers segment is projected to be the growing segment mainly attributed to high sensitivity, frequency response and the use of accelerometers in the end use industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare and aerospace, and defense have further boosted the growth of the market.

By geography, the Asia Pacific provides potential growth opportunities owing to economic growth and a significant rise in industrialization in this region. Additionally, the Japan market is owing to constant growth in adopting factory advanced technologies.

Some of the key players in Condition Monitoring Equipment market include IFM electronic Gmbh, Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH, Emerson Electric Co, FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, General Electric, Baumer, Bachmann electronic GmbH, Azima DLI Corp., PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG., Parker Kittiwake, ALS Ltd., Meggitt PLC, National Instruments, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric, Schaeffler Technologies AG, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., SKF Group, Vibrotech Reliability Services Limited, The IKM Group, and The Emerson Electric Company.

Types Covered:

• Factory Assurance Test

• Online Machine Monitoring

• Online Machine Protection

• Portable Machine Diagnostics

• Route-Based Monitoring

Sensors and Signals Covered:

• Accelerometers

• Proximity Probes

• Spectrometer

• Tachometers

• Temperature Probes

• Thermal Camera

Technologies Covered:

• Vibration Analysis

• Ultrasound Testing

• Thermography Equipment

• Motor Condition Monitoring

• Lubricant Analysis

• Infrared Thermography

• Corrosion monitoring

• Other Technologies

End Users Covered:

• Oil & Gas

• Energy & Power

• Chemicals

• Automotive

• Process and Manufacturing

• Transportation

• Other End Users

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, By Type

6 Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, By Sensors and Signals

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Accelerometers

6.3 Proximity Probes

6.4 Spectrometer

6.5 Tachometers

6.6 Temperature Probes

6.7 Thermal Camera

7 Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vibration Analysis

7.3 Ultrasound Testing

7.4 Thermography Equipment

7.5 Motor Condition Monitoring

7.6 Lubricant Analysis

7.7 Infrared Thermography

7.8 Corrosion monitoring

7.9 Other Technologies

7.9.1 Online Systems

7.9.2 Handheld Tools

8 Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Oil & Gas

8.3 Energy & Power

8.4 Chemicals

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Process and Manufacturing

8.7 Transportation

8.8 Other End Users

8.8.1 Pulp & Paper

8.8.2 Metal & Mining

8.8.3 Aerospace & Defense

9 Global Condition Monitoring Equipment Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 IFM electronic Gmbh

11.2 Brüel & Kjær Vibro GmbH

11.3 Emerson Electric Co

11.4 FLIR Systems, Inc

11.5 Fluke Corporation

11.6 General Electric

11.7 Baumer

11.8 Bachmann electronic GmbH

11.9 Azima DLI Corp.

11.10 PRÜFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG.

11.11 Parker Kittiwake

11.12 ALS Ltd.

11.13 Meggitt PLC

11.14 National Instruments

11.15 Siemens AG

11.16 Schneider Electric

11.17 Schaeffler Technologies AG

11.18 Parker Hannifin Corporation

11.19 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

11.20 SKF Group

11.21 Vibrotech Reliability Services Limited

11.22 The IKM Group

11.23 The Emerson Electric Company

