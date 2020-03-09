Digital Business Support System Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2026
Digital Business Support System -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Business Support System Industry
Description
Global Digital business support system market is accounted for $2.43 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. Rising online transactions and the use of multiple mobile devices and the advent of tailored BSS solutions and new commercial models are driving the market growth. However, time and cost issue is inhibiting market growth. In addition, growing complexities in network transactions and integration of digital BSS solutions with legacy systems are providing ample of opportunities.
Digital business support system services offer complete support to the telecom operators in digital BSS solutions deployment and operations. These are Qvantel offers an intelligent and efficient foundation for transforming the back-end to serve channels designed for the digital era.
Amongst services, License and maintenance segment services assist the telecom industry in solving product-related issues. These services also include training the commercials clients in managing the installed digital BSS solutions and bringing them in line with the business requirements. By geography, North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominated the market during the forecast period due the US and Canada are also the early adopters of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, and this reason creates enormous opportunities for the growth.
Some of the key players in the Digital business support system market include are
Accenture, Amdocs, CSG International, Capgemini, ZTE Corporation, Cerillion, IBM, Ericsson, FTS, Mahindra Comviva, Infosys, Oracle, Comarch, Huawei, Matrixx Software, Nutcracker, Mind CTI, Sterlite Tech, Sigma Systems and Qvantel.
Deployment Models Covered:
• Hybrid Cloud
• Private Cloud
• Public Cloud
Services Covered:
• Managed Services
• Implementation
• Consulting
• Training and Education
• License and Maintenance
Components Covered:
• Services
• Solutions
Solutions Covered
• Product Management
• Order Management
• Customer Management
• Revenue and Billing Management
• Other Solutions
End users Covered
• Large enterprises
• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Digital business support system Market, By Deployment Model
6 Global Digital business support system Market, By Service
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Managed Services
6.3 Implementation
6.4 Consulting
6.5 Training and Education
6.6 License and Maintenance
7 Global Digital business support system Market, By Component
8 Global Digital business support system Market, By Solution
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Product Management
8.3 Order Management
8.4 Customer Management
8.5 Revenue and Billing Management
8.6 Other Solutions
8.6.1 Back office process management
8.6.2 Policy management
8.6.3 Inventory and number management
9 Global Digital business support system Market, By End user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Large enterprises
9.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
10 Global Digital business support system Market, By Geography
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Accenture
12.2 Amdocs
12.3 CSG International
12.4 Capgemini
12.5 ZTE Corporation
12.6 Cerillion
12.7 IBM
12.8 Ericsson
12.9 FTS
12.10 Mahindra Comviva
12.11 Infosys
12.12 Oracle
12.13 Comarch
12.14 Huawei
12.15 Matrixx Software
12.16 Netcracker
12.17 Mind Cti
12.18 Sterlite Tech
12.19 Sigma Systems
12.20 Qvantel
Continued...
