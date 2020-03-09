Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services, LLC Appoints Brian Chastain as President to Strengthen Operations and Continue Expansion in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia Energy Markets

/EIN News/ -- NEW CASTLE, Pa., March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellsite Fishing and Rental Services, LLC today announced that Brian Chastain has joined the company as President. Brian brings extensive management and leadership experience to the company, having specialized in the northeastern natural gas basins for the majority of his career.



Mr. Chastain’s diverse experience includes field operations, business development and sales with several large oilfield services companies in the northeastern United States. He joins Wellsite Fishing and Rental Services from Wwesco USA Corporation, where he worked as Northeast Regional Operations Manager. Brian served in positions of increasing responsibility over the course of his career at Schlumberger, Cased-Hole Solutions, Inc. and KLX Energy Services, among others.

Kirby Arceneaux, Founder and Chairman of the Board, said: “I am excited to add Brian to the team. He brings a unique combination of skills in management, sales and field operations to Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services. We are confident that he will be instrumental in further sharpening our focus and delivering customer, employee and shareholder value to our company. The Board and I look forward to continuing the company’s expansion in the northeastern markets under Brian’s leadership.”

Brian Chastain, President, said: “I am thrilled to join one of the premier oilfield services companies in the United States. Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services has a distinguished record of integrity, service delivery, and field expertise that enables our team to efficiently deliver thru-tubing, fishing and tubular rental solutions throughout the northeastern markets. We are particularly proud of our new range of 10,000 psi Blowout Preventers.”

Chastain continued: “It was an easy decision to join the Wellsite team. The company has an outstanding internal quality program along with an impeccable safety record, going on 2,000 days without a recordable incident. I welcome the opportunity to lead an already successful team as we grow the business and build upon the tradition of outstanding service and expertise for which the company is so well known.”

About Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services

Founded in 2013, Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services, LLC (WFRS) is led by a seasoned team of oilfield service executives with proven track records of delivering value to customers, and a commitment to health, safety and quality standards. WFRS delivers E&P operators high-quality, high-performance services and tools needed to get the job done right the first time. The company provides its expertise and applies innovative technology and processes to ensure reliable and effective performance on every job.

Contact Media Inquiries, Contact: Brian Chastain

President

Wellsite Fishing & Rental Services, LLC

P: 724-716-4111

E: bchastain@wellsitefr.com

Web: wellsitefishingandrentals.com Prism Group

JB Hill

E: jhill@1prismgroup.com





