Trupanion Transition to Remote Workforce in Seattle Reinforces Commitment to 24/7 365 Support for Pet Owners

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, announced the transition of its Seattle workforce to a remote environment, reinforcing its commitment to provide 24/7 365 support for pet owners. The move, initiated proactively to support pet owners, employees and community members amid growing COVID-19 concerns around the world, began last weekend. As of close of business Tuesday, March 3, an estimated 90% of Trupanion’s workforce had been successfully transitioned to a remote environment.



“Trupanion was designed to provide peace of mind for loving responsible pet owners for if and when their pet becomes sick or injured,” said Margi Tooth, Trupanion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our data does not show any negative impact to pets from COVID-19. We nevertheless want to reassure existing members, as well as pet owners enrolling new pets, that if and when their pet becomes sick or injured, we will be here for them. Helping responsible loving pet owners budget and care for the unexpected – including viral pandemic illnesses - is why we exist.”

Trupanion’s workforce of nearly 1,000 team members spanning 4 countries provides service to existing and new pet owners 24/7 365 days a year. Prior to the transition, approximately 50% of the Company’s workforce, including its team of territory partners, worked outside of Trupanion’s Seattle headquarters.

“At Trupanion, we know that pets get sick on weekends, holidays and after hours, and that’s why we designed our workflow to provide 24/7 365 support,” commented Darryl Rawlings, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Trupanion. “Pet owners can rest assured knowing that we are available to support them no matter the day or time.”

Trupanion continues to monitor claims data real-time and compare against patterns, including frequency of invoices, developed over its 20 year history. To-date, Trupanion has seen no unusual increase or change in frequency of illnesses to indicate pets are being negatively impacted by COVID-19. This is consistent with the reports from the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which state there is no evidence to suggest that dogs or other pets can contract or spread COVID-19.

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada with over 500,000 pets enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com.

