Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:
A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cold Chain Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Introduction
Cold Chain Logistics Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 415100 million by 2025, from $ 227820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5031747-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Airways
Roadways
Seaways
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Food and Beverages
Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Americold Logistics
Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
SSI SCHAEFER
Burris Logistics
Kloosterboer
Preferred Freezer Services
NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
DHL
AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
SCG Logistics
Best Cold Chain
X2 Group
BioStorage Technologies
JWD Group
OOCL Logistics
Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
CWT Limited
Nichirei Logistics Group
AIT
ColdEX
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/5031747-global-cold-chain-logistics-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2020-2025
Major Key Points of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
…………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Americold Logistics
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Americold Logistics News
11.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.2.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata News
11.3 SSI SCHAEFER
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.3.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 SSI SCHAEFER News
11.4 Burris Logistics
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Burris Logistics News
11.5 Kloosterboer
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Kloosterboer News
11.6 Preferred Freezer Services
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.6.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Preferred Freezer Services News
11.7 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.7.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. News
11.8 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.8.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC News
11.9 DHL
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 DHL News
11.10 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered
11.10.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC News
11.11 SCG Logistics
11.12 Best Cold Chain
11.13 X2 Group
11.14 BioStorage Technologies
11.15 JWD Group
11.16 OOCL Logistics
11.17 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd
11.18 CWT Limited
11.19 Nichirei Logistics Group
11.20 AIT
11.21 ColdEX
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
+1 646-845-9349
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.