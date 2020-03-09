Cold Chain Logistics Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Cold Chain Logistics Market

According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Logistics market will register a 16.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 415100 million by 2025, from $ 227820 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Logistics business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Logistics market by type, application, key companies and key regions.This study considers the Cold Chain Logistics value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Airways

Roadways

Seaways

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Food and Beverages

Healthcare

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Americold Logistics

Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

SSI SCHAEFER

Burris Logistics

Kloosterboer

Preferred Freezer Services

NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

DHL

AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

SCG Logistics

Best Cold Chain

X2 Group

BioStorage Technologies

JWD Group

OOCL Logistics

Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

CWT Limited

Nichirei Logistics Group

AIT

ColdEX

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Logistics market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Cold Chain Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Logistics players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cold Chain Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Cold Chain Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Cold Chain Logistics Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

…………

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Americold Logistics

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.1.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Americold Logistics News

11.2 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.2.3 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Gruppo Marconi Logistica Integrata News

11.3 SSI SCHAEFER

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.3.3 SSI SCHAEFER Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 SSI SCHAEFER News

11.4 Burris Logistics

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.4.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Burris Logistics News

11.5 Kloosterboer

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.5.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Kloosterboer News

11.6 Preferred Freezer Services

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.6.3 Preferred Freezer Services Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Preferred Freezer Services News

11.7 NewCold Cooperatief U.A.

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.7.3 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 NewCold Cooperatief U.A. News

11.8 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.8.3 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Lineage Logistics Holding LLC News

11.9 DHL

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.9.3 DHL Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 DHL News

11.10 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Cold Chain Logistics Product Offered

11.10.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Logistics Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC News

11.11 SCG Logistics

11.12 Best Cold Chain

11.13 X2 Group

11.14 BioStorage Technologies

11.15 JWD Group

11.16 OOCL Logistics

11.17 Crystal Logistic Cool Chain Ltd

11.18 CWT Limited

11.19 Nichirei Logistics Group

11.20 AIT

11.21 ColdEX



