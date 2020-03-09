Dry Eye Syndrome Market to Reach USD 7.73 Billion by 2026; Increasing Investment in Product R&D to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Dry Eye Syndrome Market Research Report are ALLERGAN, Alcon, Novartis AG, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., OASIS Medical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., VISUfarma and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dry eye syndrome market size is projected to reach USD 7.73 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of dry eye syndrome has created several opportunities for the companies operating in the market. According to a published report, titled “Dry Eye Syndrome Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Anti-inflammatory and, Artificial Tears and Lubricants), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market was worth USD 4.22 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dry-eye-syndrome-market-102413





Dry eye syndrome is a critical disorder that possesses severe symptoms. The emphasis on the treatment of the disease, mainly due to its severity and potential to affect vision has created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. The increasing investment in the R&D of treatment options associated with this disease will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. Recent advancements in clinical trials associated with the disease, coupled with the increasing number of research and development activities will bode well for the market in the coming years. The presence of several reimbursement policies will emerge in favour of market growth.

Advancements in Clinical Trials Will Aid Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the advancements in clinical trial for the rugs associated with dry eye syndrome will bode well for the companies operating in the market. Several large scale companies have made progress in ongoing clinical trials. In April 2019, a clinical trial for ‘A Study to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of SJP-0035 for treatment of patients with dry eye syndrome has made progress and sponsored by the Senju Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is currently in phase-3 of clinical trials. Such advancements in drug trials will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dry-eye-syndrome-market-102413







North America to Emerge Leading; Presence of Several Large Scale Companies Will Aid Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing diabetic dry eye treatment market trends across fiver major regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America currently holds the largest market share. As of 2018, the market in North America was worth USD 2.42 billion and this value is likely to increase further in the coming years. The presence of several large scale companies in this region has contributed to the growth of the market in recent years.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the global dry eye syndrome market are:

ALLERGAN

Alcon

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

OASIS Medical

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Sentiss Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

VISUfarma

Others



Industry Developments:

July 2019 – Novartis announces acquisition of ‘Xiidra’

Xiidra is the first and only prescription treatment to address signs and symptoms of dry eye by controlling the inflammation caused by the disease.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/dry-eye-syndrome-market-102413





Detailed Table of Content:





1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1. Prevalence Of Dry Eye Disease For Key Countries

4.2. Key Industry Developments

4.3. Pipeline Analysis

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Reimbursement Policies

4.6. Regulatory Scenario

4.7. Overview Of Novel Approaches To Treat Dry Eyes

4.8. Key Industry Trends

5. Global Dry Eye Syndrome Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1.Anti-inflammatory

5.2.1.1. Cyclosporin

5.2.1.2. Lifitegrast

5.2.1.3. Corticosteroids

5.2.1.4. Others

5.2.2.Artificial Tears and Lubricants

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

5.3.1.Hospital Pharmacies

5.3.2.Retail Pharmacies

5.3.3.Online Pharmacies

5.3.4.Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1.North America

5.4.2.Europe

5.4.3.Asia Pacific

5.4.4.Latin America

5.4.5.Middle East & Africa

TOC Continued….!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/dry-eye-syndrome-market-102413





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Glaucoma, Retinal Diseases, Dry Eye Disease, Allergy & Infections), By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory, Anti-infectives, Anti-VEGF, Anti-glaucoma), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, Semi-solid), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) By Geography Forecast till 2026

Ophthalmic Lasers Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Excimer Lasers, Femtosecond Lasers, Nd Yag Lasers, Diode Lasers), Technology (Photodisruption, Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty, Photocoagulation), Application (Cataract Treatment, Glaucoma Treatment, Refractive Errors Treatment), End-User (Ophthalmic Laser Centers,Hospitals ) & Geography Forecast till 2026

Ophthalmic Surgical Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Surgery Type (Cataract Surgery Devices, Vitreoretinal Surgery Devices, Refractive Error Surgery Devices, Glaucoma Surgery Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Optical Coherence Tomography, Aberrometer & Topography Systems, Fundus Camera, Ophthalmic Ultrasound, and Other Ophthalmic Devices), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Eyewear Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vision Care Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Physician-Dispensed Eyelash Products, Hair Removal Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics , Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/dry-eye-syndrome-market-9641





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.