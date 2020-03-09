Car Air Freshener Market 2020 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Car Air Freshener -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

March 9, 2020

Car Air Freshener Industry

Global Car Air Freshener Market is accounted for $2,171.50 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,206.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The market is propelling due to the rejuvenating fragrance offered by the perfumes that enhance the driving experience of the driver. The possible chances of headaches and complications possible by the strong essence are restraining the market.

The car air fresheners are the perfumed products that are used to prevent bad odor and spread aromatic and rejuvenating fragrances that are specially built for cars. The fresheners create great vibes and surroundings in the care that can provide the rider or the user a cozy feeling. The fresheners are available in various different formats such as cans, sprays, and vaporizers etc.

With Respect to the product, vents & clips are oil-based products, compact in size and can be fixed in air conditioning vents with clips. These products have been gaining popularity owing to the propulsion through the air from the air conditioner.

Considering geography, the significant increase in consumer goods owing to the recovery of the economy in Canada and the U.S. is expected to drive impulse buying across North America. In addition, changing the lifestyle of the immigrant population in the region is projected to boost demand during the forecast period.

Some of the key players involved in the Car Air Freshener market are

Air Delights Inc., Procter & Gamble, Godrej Household Products, Reckitt Benckiser, Henkel, Amway, California Scents, SC Johnson, Car Freshner Corporation, ST Corporation, Church & Dwight, Liby, Ludao, and Farcent.

Types Covered:

• Spray Air Freshener

• Evaporative Air Freshener

• Electric Air Freshener

Products Covered:

• Gels & Cans

• Paper Car Air Freshener

• Sprays/Aerosols

• Vents & Clips

• Other Products

Applications Covered:

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Car Air Freshener Market, By Type

6 Global Car Air Freshener Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gels & Cans

6.3 Paper Car air Freshener

6.4 Sprays/Aerosols

6.5 Vents & Clips

6.6 Other Products

6.6.1 Perfume Bags

7 Global Car Air Freshener Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Passenger Vehicles

7.3 Commercial Vehicles

8 Global Car Air Freshener Market, By Geography

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Air Delights Inc.

10.2 Procter & Gamble

10.3 Godrej Household Products

10.4 Reckitt Benckiser

10.5 Henkel

10.6 Amway

10.7 California Scents

10.8 SC Johnson

10.9 Car Freshner Corporation

10.10 ST Corporation

10.11 Church & Dwight

10.12 Liby

10.13 Ludao

10.14 Farcent

