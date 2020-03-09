Dietary Supplements Market to grow at 7.8% CAGR to reach $188.32 billion by 2025 – Insights on Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Company Landscape, Challenges, Opportunities and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

Rampant increase in lifestyle diseases and changing mindset toward preventive healthcare worldwide drive the global dietary supplements market. Leading players covered in the report are ADM, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Pfizer, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Carlyle Group, Amway, Glanbia Nutritionals, Bayer AG, Herbalife International, and GSK

The "Global Dietary Supplements Market Size 2018 by Ingredients (Vitamins, Protein & Amino Acids, Botanicals, Minerals, Omega Fatty Acids, and Others), Form (Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Liquids, Soft Gels, and Others), Users (Pediatrics, Adults, and Prenatal), and Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global dietary supplements market size shall reach at USD 188.32 billion in 2025 and expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2025. The global dietary supplements market is growing, due to increasing health awareness towards weight management among all age groups as a result of extensive brand campaigning by nutritional product manufacturers. The global dietary supplement industry is also driven due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, cardiovascular problems, and diabetes and favorable outlook towards medical nutrition. Additionally, increasing preference for sports activity as an academic curriculum in education systems and the positive outlook towards sports nutrition is among the major market drivers. In addition, rise in the number of sports centers, fitness centers and gymnasiums is expected to drive the growth.

Moreover, fluctuations in diet intervals among working individuals coupled with the hectic work schedules has generated the need for nutrition from external sources such as dietary supplements is anticipated to bolster the market. The growing interest of the adult population in personal fitness has spiked the demand for vitamins, and minerals or dietary supplements since they provide preventive measures against health problems. However, lack of awareness about consumption dosage of supplements and its rising prices are some of the factors expected to hinder the overall growth of dietary supplement market at a global level.

Segmentation of dietary supplements market is done on the basis of ingredients type, forms, users and regional. Vitamins is projecting the global dietary supplement market ahead with the CAGR of 8.5%. Vitamins have the ability to excrete out easily by kidneys along with its more application among working professionals and sports athletes in the form of multivitamin tablets, powders, and liquids. Tablets topped the forms segment with 35% share in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at an impressive rate on the basis of its primary attributes that make tablets appealing among manufacturers are ease of formation, availability in numerous sizes, shapes, and formulation flexibility. On the basis of users, adults are leading the market with the CAGR of 8.0%. The changing mind set of adults from curative to preventive healthcare and the rising incidences of obesity and related diseases among adults have driven the need for low in fat and calories dietary supplements. Asia Pacific led the global market in 2018 with more than 40% market share, followed by the North America, Europe and Rest of World (RoW) respectively.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to maintain its global market dominance and recording the highest incremental growth due to the emerging trend of personalized nutrition and individualized dietary guidelines for gym professionals indicates that one-third of consumers take dietary supplements to complete their nutrition goals in this region.

The global dietary supplements industry is highly competitive with low barriers to entry. The dietary supplement market is marked by the presence of several manufacturers who are moving towards new sales channels to expand their reach to a diverse and broad range of customers. Some of the leading industry players include ADM, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Carlyle Group, Amway, Glanbia Nutritionals, Bayer AG, Herbalife International, and GSK (GlaxoSmithKline).

